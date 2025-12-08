Falcons Claim Former Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver

FLOWERY BRANCH – Ahead of the Atlanta Falcons ’ Week 15 trip down to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers, the team announced that they have released safety Jordan Fuller and claimed former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Malik Heath off NFL waivers.

Heath has appeared in 11 games for Green Bay this season, totaling six receptions for 86 yards, but was released on Saturday. He was originally signed to the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2023. Since that time, he has played in 37 games, catching 31 passes for 308 yards and three touchdowns.

Wide receiver has continued to be a pressing need for the Falcons this season. Heath could come in and immediately provide some depth for them in the weeks to come.

Fuller was added over the offseason and was expected to come in and provide some valuable rotation depth for the team. Fuller had years of experience playing for Falcons head coach Raheem Morris from their shared time in Los Angeles with the Rams.

Fuller came to Atlanta with five years of playing experience, having played in 57 games (55 starts) over his career. He has had seven interceptions, five forced fumbles, 18 passes defended, and 333 tackles over that span. Most of his experience came under Morris in Los Angeles, but he moved to the Carolina Panthers last season before coming to Atlanta.

Despite that experience, the veteran safety was a surprise cut at the end of the summer after rookie Xavier Watts supplanted him during training camp. Fuller was re-added to the team just two days later after he cleared waivers.

In Week 2, Fuller was placed on the injured reserve with a knee injury after playing sparingly in Week 1. He was able to come back to the roster in Week 8. Fuller will finish his 2025 season having played in six games, starting one. He recorded a pair of tackles, with most of his contributions coming on special teams.

In Week 14 against the Seattle Seahawks, Fuller took just one defensive snap compared to nine snaps on special teams. His special teams unit was much-maligned this week after another poor performance in the loss.

With this move, the Falcons will have just two safeties on their roster (Watts and Jessie Bates III). Ronnie Harrison also has experience playing the safety position, but has largely lined up as an inside linebacker in Atlanta.