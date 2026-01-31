Kevin Stefanski To Add Another Former Browns Assistant to Falcons Staff

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are hiring Alex Van Pelt as their new quarterbacks coach, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. This is another reunion on Kevin Stefanski’s growing staff in Atlanta, as Van Pelt served under the former Cleveland head coach from 2020-23 as the Browns’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach (2023).

Van Pelt, 55, played 12 years in the NFL as a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Buffalo Bills. As a college quarterback at the University of Pittsburgh, he broke Dan Marino’s school record for career passing yards, completions, and attempts.

The long-time offensive coach has had quite a career with quarterbacks.

He has been coaching in the NFL since 2006, starting as an offensive quality control coach for the Bills. By 2009, Van Pelt had been promoted to offensive coordinator, where he served for one season. The next 10 years before he joined Stefanski’s staff in Cleveland were spent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010-11), Green Bay Packers (2012-2017), and Cincinnati Bengals (2018-19), with Van Pelt primarily working as a quarterbacks coach.

Stefanski parted ways with Van Pelt in 2023 after a 45-14 playoff loss to the Houston Texans, but he picked up with the New England Patriots under Jerod Mayo as offensive coordinator. After Mayo lasted just a single season, Van Pelt was hired as a senior offensive assistant for the Los Angeles Rams.

Over the course of his career, Van Pelt has worked with several notable quarterbacks and offensive coaches. The list includes: Matthew Stafford, Drake Maye, Baker Mayfield, Joe Flacco, Andy Dalton, Aaron Rodgers, Sean McVay, Zac Taylor, and Mike McCarthy.

Van Pelt will bring that experience to Atlanta, where he will look to help develop third-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

“I'm excited about some of the pieces that we've put together already,” Stefanski said during his introductory press conference last Tuesday. “Every role, every job on a coaching staff matters because it's our job to develop our football players.

“I can't tell you how excited I am to talk and to coach this roster, how talented some of these young players are. I know this, as coaches, we can't wait to develop these players, and we can't wait to help these players become the best versions of themselves.”