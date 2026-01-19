Falcons Coaching Update: Kevin Stefanski's Staff, Assistant Coaches, and More

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have officially named Kevin Stefanski as their next head coach, and attention now turns to putting together the staff to lead the team into 2026.

Coming off a pair of 8-9 seasons, the Falcons feel as if they are in a position to win now. Stefanski, a two-time NFL Coach of the Year, was considered by many to be the top option for candidates with head coach experience. Despite the two difficult years in Cleveland that led to his dismissal, Stefanski has proof of concept.

Stefanski, a noted offensive coach, worked his way up from an assistant quarterback coach with the Minnesota Vikings in 2009 to the offensive coordinator role in 2019. He then went to Cleveland in 2020.

His tenure ended with a 45-56 record, but it was marked by two of the franchise’s three playoff appearances in the last 30 years (the first since 2002) and their only postseason victory during that span. Those two seasons also represented two of their three seasons with 10 or more wins.

Stefanski will now look to bring some stability back to the Falcons and snap what has matched their worst eight-year stretch in franchise history. The work starts now, starting with his staff.

WHO HAVE THE FALCONS CONFIRMED FOR THEIR COACHING STAFF?

HEAD COACH – KEVIN STEFANSKI

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

BIO – The former Browns head coach spent six seasons in Cleveland and finished with a 44-56 record, but only won eight games over his last two years (combined 8-26). Stefanski, 43, was a two-time NFL Coach of the Year after he won 11 games in both 2020 and 2023. In 2020, Stefanski also led the Browns to their first playoff win since the 1994-95 season and first appearance since 2002 – they had only been to the postseason four times since 1990.

OFFENSIVE STAFF

OFFENSIVE LINE COACH – Rumored to be BILL CALLAHAN

BIO – Callahan spent the last two seasons with the Tennessee Titans as the offensive line coach for his son, Brian Callahan. He held the same role with the Cleveland Browns under Stefanski from 2020 to 2023, and the pair had two playoff appearances in that span. The longtime position coach is one of the most respected offensive line coaches in the NFL. He started his coaching career in 1980 at the collegiate level before moving to the NFL. In his time at the professional level, he has made stops with the Philadelphia Eagles, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, and the Washington Commanders.

DEFENSIVE STAFF

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR – JEFF ULBRICH

BIO – The Falcons opted to retain Ulbrich as its defensive coordinator after a strong 2025 season. The biggest turnaround was Atlanta’s pass rush, which flipped from second-to-last in the NFL in 2024 to second in the NFL in 2025. Their 57 sacks set a new franchise record. Atlanta finished No. 15 in total defense (326.6), No. 19 in scoring defense (23.6), and No. 15 in expected points added per play (-0.04).

DEFENSIVE LINE COACH – Rumored to be NATE OLLIE