Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich Addresses James Pearce Jr. Arrest

FLOWERY BRANCH – Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said Wednesday that he was “obviously disappointed” by the weekend arrest of edge rusher James Pearce Jr.

“It's an unfortunate situation,” he said. “Just don't have all the details of it yet, and where this thing will go, so we'll see.”

When asked whether the Falcons were preparing to operate without their young pass rusher, the defensive coordinator declined to comment, saying that it is too early to know anything “either way.”

The Falcons’ edge rusher is facing five felonies, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking, and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer. On Sunday evening, Pearce was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on $20,500 bond and with a stay-away order, prohibiting contact of any kind with Jackson.

According to earlier reports, ex-girlfriend Rickea Jackson is “willing to testify” against Pearce in court. She “remains cooperative and willing to testify at trial, if one is necessary,” and maintains her right to be notified of updates in the case and be present at all public proceedings, as well as a “right to be heard in any public proceeding.”

Furthermore, Jackson reserves her right to confer with the prosecution about any potential plea deal that Pearce could enter into.

The two dated for nearly two years, but Jackson ended their relationship on Thursday, prompting the alleged activity that led to Pearce’s arrest on Saturday morning.

The edge rusher allegedly intentionally crashed his SUV into her car repeatedly. When police responded to the scene, he attempted to get away. In the process, Pearce struck an officer “in the area of his left knee intentionally in an attempt to evade arrest.”

Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday, “On the James Pearce situation, there's really nothing to add. Our coaches will defer to the statement that was put out, so respectfully, I understand there are questions, but we don't have much to add there.”

Pearce finished his rookie season in Atlanta as a finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year after recording 10.5 sacks, the most for any rookie since Micah Parsons in 2021. His efforts helped propel the Falcons to the franchise record for sacks in a single season.