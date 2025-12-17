Falcons' Defender Cracks PFF's Top 15 Rookies List

Atlanta Falcons rookie Jalon Walker has already made his mark as one of the top rookies in the league. Pro Football Focus contributor Lauren Gray included the former Georgia standout in her ranking of the top 15 rookies of the 2025 season. Walker came in ranked 14th and was the only Falcons player on the list.

Walker was drafted 15th overall by the Falcons, selected to fill a hybrid linebacker/edge rusher role in Atlanta. Through his first 12 career games, he has recorded 32 total tackles (21 solo, 11 assisted), 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and defended a pass.

Those numbers have translated to stand-out production among first-year players, with Walker amongst the best of the best of his peers.

“The 15th overall pick from Georgia remains a top-10 run defender at the position entering Week 16 (77.3). He has 12 tackles and five stops, and his 4.4% negatively graded play rate ranks seventh best among all edge defenders. Walker has not been charged with a negative play in run defense since Week 9 against the Patriots,” Gray writes.

“As a pass rusher, Walker ranks second among the draft class in sacks (six), behind teammate James Pearce Jr. (nine). His 11.1% pass-rush win rate is fifth best among the group.”

A top 10 run defender in the NFL (ninth per PFF), second amongst rookies in sacks (5.5), fifth in total pressures (25), tied first in batted passes (one) and fifth in pass rush win rate.

Given those numbers, it’s difficult to see why Walker landed at just No.14 on PFF’s top 15 list and why James Pearce Jr. was left off entirely. Gray’s justification is that Walker has struggled in coverage.

“Walker has had his challenges in coverage, allowing five of six catches for 60 yards, a touchdown and four first downs. His 147.9 allowed passer rating ranks second-worst at the position, and he sports a 53.8 PFF coverage grade.” Gray writes.

Harsh that Walker’s coverage impacts his rankings and grades so negatively. The rookie has never had more than seven coverage snaps in a game, and has had just five in his last four games combined. In those snaps, he’s been targeted zero times for zero yards.

While coverage certainly remains an area for growth, Walker’s performance this year has left no doubt about his ability to contribute in the league. His production has been great, and he’s already solidified himself as not only one of the best run defenders on the team, but one of the NFL’s premier defenders against the run. Regardless of his ranking, Jalon Walker has proven to be one of the best rookies in the league this season.

