Falcons Defense Prepares for Jets Offense in Transition

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are heading north for their Week 13 matchup with the Jets at MetLife Stadium. As the Falcons push to stay alive in the NFC South’s playoff picture, their Week 13 challenge is an offense searching for answers.

After some persistent shortcomings on offense, the Jets have turned from Justin Fields to Tyrod Taylor for a switch at quarterback in an effort to revamp a unit that ranks 32nd in the NFL in terms of production.

The 15-year veteran will start on Sunday against Atlanta, and the Falcons have been preparing to face off with him in this matchup. As there has been with the Falcons at quarterback, Any time a team changes quarterbacks, there’s some variance in what they ask the offense to do.

Fields, a former first round-pick, was 2-7 as their starter and 29th in total QBR. He has thrown for 1,259 yards , seven touchdowns, and one interception, but has added 383 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Taylor, a long-time backup quarterback in the NFL, will be making the 61st start of his career. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris has a lot of respect for what he has been able to accomplish in his role, both as a starter and backup.

“Tyrod's been around for a long time. He does a nice job of delivering the football out of his hands, getting it to different people,” Morris said. “He's been in this league as a backup for a lot of years. He's done a great job of learning multiple offenses, really being able to train people, becoming that extra coach, really, on the grass. When he's had his opportunities to play, he's played well. He's had the chance to start before. He started well.”

Last Sunday, Taylor’s second start of the season , he completed 17-of-28 passes for 222 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

The designed QB runs won’t be as prominent in the same way with Taylor under center, but the veteran should be expected to do a lot of what Fields did. He has 99 yards on the ground on 19 carries this season.

Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said Wednesday that their overall looks on offense have not changed alongside the quarterback.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

“From a pass game perspective, the keepers and the quarterback movement, that's Tyrod,” he said. “He can do all the stuff Fields did in that way with the RPOs. Tyrod’s efficient and understands how to function in that way too. Maybe they think they could do a little bit more drop back with him and open up the pass game a little bit more than maybe they had with Fields.”

The rushing attack has largely stayed consistent in the games where Taylor has taken over, he says. Their goal is to win with that ground game and work to impose their will with physicality on the offensive line and at running back.

Running back Breece Hall will be expected to remain a focal point of this offense’s attack on Sunday. Despite playing in an offense that often plays from behind, the Jets still look to him to carry a heavy load on offense. He averages 17.8 touches for 97 yards per game.

“The run game is going to stay the same, minus the quarterback runs that were designed for Fields,” Ulbrich continued. “I feel like there's steady improvement in that department. You can really tell there's a concerted effort. They want to be a physical team. They want to be a physical offense. They want to impose their will. And you've seen that in some really strong spurts this year from them.”

The Falcons will lean on their strong front-seven to quell the Jets’ offense on Sunday. With the return of linebacker Divine Deablo, Atlanta was able to return to some of its dominant ways from earlier this season.

Against the Saints last Sunday, another team that made a midseason change at quarterback, they looked the part. They limited their division rivals to just 3.8 yards per play and three points on offense. The return of Deablo had a significant role in that.

They have respect for what this offense will be capable of with Taylor at quarterback, but it still feels like a unit that they should have success against on Sunday. Taylor brings a bit more stability, but the Jets remain limited. If the Falcons’ front plays to the level it showed on Deablo’s return, this is a game they’re built to win.