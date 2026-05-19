Atlanta Falcons Give Important Billy Bowman Jr. Injury Update

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons were able to provide an update for second-year cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. ahead of the first week of organized team activities (OTAs).

Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski declined to go too deep into specifics on his status and where he stands in his recovery, but he was able to give this important nugget: “He’s going to be out there going through walk-throughs, right now,” the Falcons’ head coach said. “He’s going to be working off to the side, but he’s doing really well.”

After a breakout start to his NFL career last season, Bowman missed the final seven games of the season after he tore his Achilles tendon during team walkthroughs ahead of their Week 12 visit to New Orleans. Tuesday’s update from Stefanski is the first time we have heard anything about the cornerback since landing on the injured reserve on Nov. 24.

After being drafted in the fourth round last spring, Bowman slotted into the nickel cornerback position for the Falcons. He was used all over the defense, lining up along the edge, at linebacker, in the slot, as outside corner, and as a free safety for Jeff Ulbrich. That versatility helped him beat out incumbent starter Dee Alford and several other veterans for that role during training camp, and flashed some major upside as a rookie.

He finished his rookie season with 26 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and five quarterback pressures. In coverage, he allowed 19 receptions on 26 targets for 234 yards, but also logged an interception.

Injuries, unfortunately, were a consistent inhibitor for Bowman. He struggled with soft tissue ailments that held him out between Weeks 6 and 9. Alford was often called upon to step in for him, but his reserve exceeded expectations, landing him a new contract with the Bills this offseason.

As Bowman works to return from his injury, the Falcons will offer several players the chance to compete for his spot in the secondary.

Atlanta took Avieon Terrell in the second round of last month’s NFL Draft, and he has inside-out versatility that could push Bowman for his slot on the defense, but Ian Cunningham made several additions to that room this offseason. Darnay Holmes and safety Sydney Brown were also added to provide some competition to a room that already featured Clark Phillips III, Mike Ford Jr., and A.J. Woods.

Those players will all duke it out this summer for just a handful of available roster spots, but this update on Bowman means there is that much more competition at the nickel.

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