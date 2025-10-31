Falcons Get Injury Updates on Michael Penix Jr., Drake London, Several Starters
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons are heading up to Foxborough in Week 9 to match up with the streaking New England Patriots. They were brutally injured in Week 8, but Friday’s practice gave some of them some positive news heading into their critical matchup.
The status of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (knee) was a primary focus this week after he missed last week. The second-year player was confident that he would be available this week, and Friday’s injury designations revealed he would be a full-go on Sunday.
Penix, a second-year starter, has had an up-and-down season for the Falcons. He has just five touchdowns to three interceptions, and just 1,409 yards. Sunday will present him with a difficult challenge.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH
Fortunately, he will have several of his top receiving options available to him
At wide receiver, Darnell Mooney (hamstring) was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday after a long stretch of limited participation going back several weeks. He has played in each of the Falcons’ last two games and was removed from the injury report ahead of Week 9.
Other pass catchers, Kyle Pitts Sr. (ankle) and Drake London (hip), were limited again on Friday. Pitts had something “tweaked” against Miami, while London missed the contest after being a late addition to the injury report on Saturday.
Both were removed from the injury report and will not carry an injury designation on Sunday.
Safety Jessie Bates III (knee) is another player that Morris was confident in heading into Week 9 in New England. He was limited on Friday. He is listed as questionable.
“I feel pretty good,” Bates said Thursday. “We'll see how things go today in practice. As long as there's no setbacks, I think I'll be fine.”
Defensive lineman Zach Harrison (knee) missed the matchup with Miami, but expressed confidence that he would be available this week. The defender did not practice on Wednesday and ramped up on Thursday in a limited capacity, but he was held out again on Friday. Harrison will be out on Sunday.
Other DNPs from this week included wide receiver Casey Washington (back) and edge rusher Leonard Floyd (hamstring). Both of those players practiced on Thursday in a limited capacity, but Washington will not play on Sunday, while Floyd will be questionable.
Nickel corner Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) has missed the last three weeks, while edge Jalon Walker (groin) has missed the last two. Both rookies returned to practices this week, participating in limited capacities between Wednesday and Thursday. Bowman was held out on Friday and will miss Sunday, while Walker was limited and is listed as questionable.
Offensive Storm Norton (foot) was a full participant on Thursday as he continues working back from his injured reserve stint, but he did not practice Friday. Morris did not rule out a possible return to action in Week 9, but that will have to wait at least one more week.
See below for the full injury report after Friday’s practice with designations for Sunday.
QUESTIONABLE:
- S Jessie Bates III (knee) – LP on Wed, Thur, Fri
- Edge Jalon Walker (groin) – LP on Wed, Thur, Fri
- Edge Leonard Floyd (hamstring) – DNP on Wed, LP on Thur, Fri
DOUBTFUL:
- n/a
OUT:
- CB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) – LP on Wed, Thur, DNP on Fri
- WR Casey Washington (back) – DNP on Wed, LP on Thur, DNP on Fri
- DL Zach Harrison (knee) – DNP on Wed, LP on Thur, DNP on Fri
- OT Storm Norton (foot) – FP on Wed, Thur, DNP on Fri