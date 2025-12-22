Falcons Kyle Pitts Sr. Sets Franchise Mark After Strong Performance

GLENDALE – The Atlanta Falcons picked up just their second back-to-back win of the season on Sunday in Arizona, in large part because of the outstanding performance from Kyle Pitts Sr – and now, the tight end has a little piece of franchise history.

The most receiving yards over a four-game span by a TE in franchise history:



💪 @kylepitts__ pic.twitter.com/95oBeTl8be — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 21, 2025

The Falcons had leaned on the tight end over their last five games. They had been without their star wide receiver, Drake London, after he injured his PCL in a loss to the Carolina Panthers. In his absence over the last four games, including Sunday, Pitts has accounted for 31 catches for 168 yards and four touchdowns.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

Pitts had been a focal point of the Falcons’ offense with London on the sideline, but a big question for the offense coming into today’s game was what that would look like with the wideout set to return. That answer came quickly

The tight end had another outstanding performance, catching seven of his nine targets for 57 yards and a touchdown. Beyond the stats themselves, Pitts made several clutch plays for the Falcons. Four of his seven catches came on third down, and all of them went for a first down.

The play of the tight end was critical for a much-improved Falcons’ offense on third down. After weeks of struggles, they were able to find some success on Sunday, finishing 7-of-14 – their most conversions of the season, and their best rate since Week 4.

“The guys did a nice job, Kyle Pitts, particularly, was outstanding on conversion downs,” Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said after the game. “He was absolutely outstanding and he shined in a major way.”

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

Pitts, who is still only 25 and entering the final stretch of his contract season, has put together a strong fifth NFL season . He now has 80 catches for 854 yards and five touchdowns, and he will have the chance to finish with his first 1,000-yard year since his rookie season in 2021. His five touchdowns this season are already a career high.

The tight end won NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his career performance in Tampa, and while his Week 16 performance will not garner any of those awards, it played a massive role in the Falcons’ win over the Cardinals. He will look to continue building on that with another big opportunity against the LA Rams on Monday Night Football next week.