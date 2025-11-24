Falcons Have Worst Fears Confirmed With Rookie Billy Bowman Jr.

FLOWERY BRANCH – Atlanta Falcons fans had their worst fears realized on Monday afternoon with the news coming out that standout rookie nickel cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. tore his Achilles tendon on Friday.

ESPN’s NFL Insider, Jeremy Fowler, confirmed the news on social media Monday.

Falcons corner Billy Bowman Jr. suffered a torn Achilles last week in practice, per sources.



HC Raheem Morris said Friday the injury was ‘not good’ and the team placed him on IR.



The fourth-round rookie had made an immediate impact.

Bowman was placed on the injured reserve on Saturday after the injury on Friday during the team’s walk-through practice, their final time on the field before their Week 12 trip to New Orleans.

Falcons’ head coach Raheem Morris did not provide a lot of details on the nature of the injury on Friday, but he did disclose that it was “not good.” This was widely understood to be the injury, but Monday confirms the worst-case scenario has come to pass for Bowman.

Bowman flashed some strong upside for the Falcons in his first season in Atlanta, but he has struggled with injuries. Before this tear, he also had a soft tissue injury that kept him out from Week 6 through Week 9.

The rookie showed a lot of promise, and losing him will be another discouraging development for what has become an injury-plagued Falcons team this season. Bowman showcased some versatility for defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, lining up at the edge, linebacker, slot, outside corner, and free safety.

The former fourth-round pick will finish his rookie season with 26 tackles, 1.5 sacks, an interception, and five quarterback pressures. In coverage, he allowed 19 receptions on 26 targets for 234 yards.

In his place, versatile cornerback Dee Alford will be the primary fill-in for Bowman. Alford has appeared in several games for the Falcons this season, both on the inside and outside. In Sunday’s win over the Saints, he was on the field for 60 plays, where he led the team with 10 tackles and a quarterback pressure. He was targeted seven times in coverage, allowing seven catches for 46 yards.

In addition to Alford, the Falcons will look to another rookie, Cobee Bryant. The former undrafted free agent was signed from the practice squad on Saturday for his second appearance with the team. He saw limited action in both games, with nine snaps against the Carolina Panthers and four snaps against the Saints.