Atlanta Falcons’ Front Office Faces Risky Decision on Kyle Pitts

The Atlanta Falcons will have several looming free agency decisions, but one with some added attention. Tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. will attract considerable levels of attention this offseason after his outstanding season, which landed him on his first-career All-Pro team.

After that year, should they consider putting a franchise tag on him? CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones dug into some intel that he was hearing about some of the pending decisions.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

“The former No. 4 overall pick had his breakout year while playing on his fifth-year option. The Falcons couldn't pull the trigger on a long-term deal with Kyle Pitts after he struggled in Years 2 through 4, but he put together a second-team All-Pro season with Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins throwing to him. That should be enough for the new brain trust to keep him in Atlanta for at least another year,” Jones wrote.

“New general manager Ian Cunningham will make the call on a tag that projects around $16 million. Atlanta will also be in the market for an affordable quarterback option with Penix's injury, which could factor into how much money the Falcons allocate. Still, it seems Pitts has earned himself another year there.”

A franchise tag is anticipated to rise to ~$16 million in 2026 (5.28%) of the projected cap.

The former No. 4 overall pick never quite lived up to his lofty pre-draft expectations, but did bookend his time in Atlanta with a pair of years that were among the NFL’s best. He is still only 25, and his best football very well could be ahead of him.

With some inconsistent seasons mixed in there for Pitts, the idea of signing him to a long extension could carry some risk. However, nothing would be worse for a Falcons fan to stomach than the tight end taking his game to the elite level in another uniform.

According to Spotrac , the Falcons currently have ~$27.7 million in cap space ahead of any roster cuts or extensions. That figure will change rapidly as the league year and free agency approach. Pitts is set to join a list of pending Falcons free agents that includes David Onyemata, Kaden Elliss, Tyler Allgeier, and Dee Alford, among others.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

His projected AAV sits at about $10.8 million, at the top of what will be a crowded free agency market at the tight end position . It would be a more affordable 2026 season for the Falcons, but they would have to spar with other franchises for his services that could run that number up.

Should the Falcons choose not to put the tag on him, Pitts would join David Njoku, Isaiah Likely, Dallas Goedert, and Noah Fant on the open market. No matter who is out there, there will be plenty of teams with interest in signing the high-upside tight end from Atlanta.