Falcons Make Pair of Roster Moves Ahead of Saints Matchup

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have designated safety DeMarcco Hellams to return from the injured reserve, according to an official announcement from the team on Wednesday ahead of their Week 18 matchup with the Saints.

Hellams has been on the injured reserve since the buildup to Week 14 due to a hamstring injury, with his last game coming against the New York Jets. His injury timeline is unclear, since he took a large number of snaps in that game and did not leave due to injury. The hamstring injury designation then popped up during the week.

This opens his window to return, and the Falcons would typically have 21 days to activate him from the injured reserve, but they will only have their matchup on Sunday to be worried about since they have been eliminated from the postseason.

The Falcons could activate him for Sunday, but that would mean they would have to cut someone from their 53-man roster. Worst case, they would just have him available for practice this week.

Hellams is the third such player that the Falcons have designated to return, joining Clark Phillips III and Sam Roberts. Both of those players were given this designation last week, but neither appeared in the matchup with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

In the 11 games the former seventh-round pick appeared in this season , he primarily played on special teams. He recorded 10 tackles and recovered a fumble. In 2024, Hellams spent the entirety of the regular season on the injured reserve due to an ankle injury that he sustained in the preseason.

In an additional move, the Falcons signed 6-foot-2, 293-pound defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins to the practice squad. The rookie undrafted free agent from the 2025 NFL Draft originally signed with the Arizona Cardinals last spring, but he has not appeared in a game this season.

As a college player from Tulane, Jenkins recorded 106 tackles (56 solo), 26 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble in 40 games.

The Falcons are set to close out their season on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff between the bitter rivals is set for 1:00 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.