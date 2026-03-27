The Atlanta Falcons approach the 2026 NFL season with understandably low expectations.

But with no proven answer at quarterback, both from a health and production standpoint key departures on the defensive end and an entirely new coaching staff, they seem to be defined more by uncertainty than incompetence.

In Sports Illustrated’s most recent post-free agency rankings, the Falcons were ranked as the No. 25 team in the NFL.

The first issue to be addressed was the most obvious one: every possible answer under center comes with a question mark attached to it.

Earlier this month, Atlanta signed former Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a one-year, $1.2 million contract after he was released just days prior.

Former starter-turned-backup Kirk Cousins is not expected to return.

“Moving from Kirk Cousins to Tua Tagovailoa as a backup is an obvious cost-cutting measure, though I’m concerned what will happen if Michael Penix Jr. doesn’t take to the Kevin Stefanski offense or, ultimately, gets hurt again,” SI’s Conor Orr said.

Beyond the instability at quarterback, Atlanta also lost some of its top defensive players, like Kaden Elliss and David Onyemata, and the reinforcements they have brought in haven’t shown enough throughout their careers to feel confident that they will be able to fill those gaps.

“Atlanta is also trying to throw darts at a replacement for Kaden Elliss, but did address the lack of a run-stopping defensive tackle by signing Da’Shawn Hand,” Orr said.

Atlanta landed as the lowest-ranked team in the NFC South, sitting just one spot behind the New Orleans Saints, who came in at No. 24.

What Makes The Falcons A Wild Card

Before injuries depleted his receiver core and offensive line, Tagovailoa was one of the league's most productive quarterbacks | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

With quarterback understandably a primary concern, Tagovailoa brings the most success and experience to Atlanta’s quarterback room.

The former Pro Bowler has led the NFL in passing yards (4,624), completion percentage (72.9), and passer rating (105.5), each in separate seasons. Through five seasons as a full-time starter, Tagovailoa helped the Dolphins reach the playoffs twice, compiling a 44-32 record as a starter.

"For Tua coming in here, he knows he's coming in to compete, just like Michael knows that he's coming in to compete," Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said.

He’s proven he can be successful when surrounded by adequate weapons and operating within a complementary offensive scheme, and he’ll have talent to work with in Atlanta.

Tagovailoa found success with Dolphins Pro Bowl running back De’Von Achane as a checkdown option, and he’ll have an even better one in Falcons star Bijan Robinson. And while his receiver room was once headlined by two explosive playmakers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, both have dealt with injuries over the past two seasons and haven’t been as reliable as they were during their initial run as one of the league’s top offenses.

"If you're looking at last year, my play wasn't up to the standard of the way I've been playing football the past, what, three years since the new contract," Tagovailoa said. "I think the best football is still ahead of me."

On the other hand, Falcons wide receiver Drake London has established himself as one of the top young receivers in the NFL, catching 68 passes for 919 yards and seven touchdowns, while tight end Kyle Pitts is coming off a second-team All-Pro season in which he caught a career-high 88 passes for 928 yards and five touchdowns.

"I'm excited to be able to use those weapons in OTAs and be able to just work with these guys," Tagovailoa said.

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