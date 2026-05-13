Does Michael Penix Jr.’s Return Change Timeline of Falcons QB Battle?

FLOWERY BRANCH – Michael Penix Jr. is back on the practice field this week for the Atlanta Falcons. Just six months after tearing his ACL against the Carolina Panthers, the quarterback has returned for the franchise’s second phase of the NFL offseason.

The NFL is very strict about these practices, and Monday marked the start of Phase 2 for the Falcons. According to league rules, individual and group instruction and drills are allowed, but not any standard ‘practices’ (e.g., 11-on-11 or 7-on-7). While the media is not on site for this week’s events at Flowery Branch, the team’s digital team posted a video of Penix connecting with Drake London.

What looks like a healthy Michael Penix throwing to Drake London. pic.twitter.com/IoLahViq8s — Garrett Chapman (@gchapatl) May 12, 2026

Penix, 26, was shut down after undergoing surgery to repair his third torn ACL over the last eight years (albeit on a different knee than the previous two).

Before that tear on November 16, he had endured a bit of a tumultuous season. The southpaw quarterback had shown some flashes of his potential, but the Falcons were just 3-6 over his nine starts. He completed 60.1% of his passes for 1,982 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions.

He was relieved by Kirk Cousins, who finished the season 5-3 as a starter, but the veteran was cut by the Falcons earlier this offseason.

In his stead, Ian Cunningham signed veteran Tua Tagovailoa on a one-year, $1.3 million deal. Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that the former Miami Dolphins quarterback will compete with Penix for the starting job this summer.

However, it was previously believed that Penix would not be available for these workouts, leaving Tagovailoa a long runway to build an early advantage ahead of the training-camp competition. Tuesday’s social media post, while not providing the full scope of Penix's physical capabilities during those sessions, seems to have accelerated that timeline.

"Both guys are learning a new system, as all the offensive players are, so there's gonna be a lot of building foundational knowledge for them throughout this offseason," Stefanski said back in April about the looming competition. "Coach Van Pelt [quarterbacks coach] is working very hard with the quarterback room and focusing on the foundational knowledge first. But for any player, it's about being where your feet are, and making sure you're not getting too far ahead of yourself."

Penix has long said that he is confident he will be ready to play Week 1, and his ability to drop back and throw is a sign that he may not have been too far off in that assessment. Still, the difference between throwing and being ready to play on Sundays is vast.

He has been in the facility rehabbing his knee since December, and was seen just recently dancing at his wedding. The latest progression is encouraging, but not all that surprising. It is a natural next step in his rehabilitation process, but it does not necessarily mean he would be ready for training camp if it had started today.

But for now, it is good to see Penix back on the field and completing passes.

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