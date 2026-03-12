Falcons Projected Defensive Depth Chart After Early Days of Free Agency

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have made a flurry of moves over the early days of free agency, but nothing that will shake the ground at Flowery Branch. The moves have lacked a level of flair, but that does not render them insignificant.

The Falcons have added 13 new faces to their roster for next season, with defensive additions including edge rushers Azeez Ojulari, Samson Ebukam, and Cameron Thomas, defensive lineman Chris Williams, and linebackers Christian Harris and Channing Tindall.

The number is rather large, but the salary commitments are anything but. Of the reported agreements, only punter Jake Bailey and kicker Nick Folk signed multi-year contracts, and not a single deal carries an average annual value worth more than $3 million.

In other moves, the Falcons released wide receiver Darnell and quarterback Kirk Cousins. Add in the departures of linebacker Kaden Elliss, running back Tyler Allgeier, cornerback Dee Alford, and defensive lineman David Onyemata, and the conservative approach has seemingly moved the team backwards heading into the 2026 season.

Ian Cunningham’s desire to accumulate draft picks has delivered , but any future moves could still stand to cancel those out. These could prove quite valuable in what figures to be a loaded 2027 draft class, but it will not do them much good in 2026.

As far as what this season could look like, Falcons OnSI took a look ahead to see how the defensive depth chart could shake out in the regular season.

Safety

Starters – Jessie Bates III, Xavier Watts

Reserves – DeMarrco Hellams, Jammie Robinson, Tysheem Johnson*

What’s Next – The Falcons are firmly set with Bates and Watts as their starters at safety, and Hellams as the depth player. Robinson was promoted from the practice squad late in the season, while Johnson was a late addition to that unit. Atlanta could add some competition to this room as free agency goes on this spring.

Cornerback

Starters – A.J. Terrell Jr., Mike Hughes, Billy Bowman Jr.

Reserves – Natrone Brooks, Clark Phillips III, C.J. Henderson, Cobee Bryant, Mike Ford Jr., A.J. Woods*

What’s Next – Terrell is the clear CB1 for the Falcons, but Hughes leaves some room for concern after injuries ended what had already been a tough season. He will still be the likely starter for Atlanta outside. Behind these two, Henderson and Bryant received some late-season reps after the injury to Hughes. Both played well. Brooks, however, got the first look and struggled to make an impact as a starting outside corner.

At the inside cornerback spot, Bowman had an outstanding start to his NFL career, but it came to a screeching halt after he suffered an Achilles tear in practice. Phillips will try to salvage his spot on the roster this summer with a competition for that nickel spot.

Linebacker

Starters – Divine Deablo

Reserves – JD Bertrand, Troy Andersen, Christian Harris, Channing Tindall, Malik Verdon

What’s Next – Deablo returns to lead the linebackers in 2026, and he is the only cemented starter. The loss of Kaden Elliss will hurt a great deal, but the Falcons will be returning Andersen to the fold in 2026. The raw linebacker has shown flashes of his potential, but has struggled to stay healthy over his four years in Atlanta – he has played in just nine games (of a possible 51) since the end of his rookie season. He will compete with free agent acquisitions Christian Harris and Channing Tindall for the second linebacker position.

Depth player JD Bertrand and Malik Verdon will be roster bubble players, but could find a home on special teams.

Edge

Starters – James Pearce Jr. (as of now), Jalon Walker

Reserves – Azeez Ojulari, Samson Ebukam, Cameron Thomas, Bralen Trice

What’s Next – After an outstanding 2025, this room is suddenly filled with questions. Pearce’s future in the NFL is in question after a domestic violence arrest in February, and his career is in the hands of the league office and the district attorney in Miami.

Walker returns to anchor this unit at the other pass-rushing position. Ojulari and Ebukam will join him as primary players. Ojulari is a high-upside signing who has struggled with injuries over the last several years, but has been a good player when healthy (set the Giants’ rookie sack record). Ebukam has a 9.5 sack season to his credit (2023), but a torn Achilles in 2024 hampered his 2025.

Behind them, Thomas is a versatile depth piece, while Trice should also (hopefully) make his NFL debut in year three.

Defensive Line

Starters – Brandon Dorlus, Ruke Orhorhoro, Zach Harrison

Reserves – LaCale London, Chris Williams, Elijah Garcia, Ben Stille*

What’s Next – The Falcons will likely be making the defensive line a priority in this spring’s draft. They have brought some depth to the room with the addition of Williams and retention of London and Garcia, but they still have a long way to go. Dorlus, Orhorhoro, and Harrison are some exciting players who have continued to improve, but the Falcons need more established players to surround them. I would expect them to add at least one or two players to this group.