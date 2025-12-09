Falcons Provide More Clarity with Tuesday Injury Report

FLOWERY BRANCH –The Atlanta Falcons will have a short week after a dismal Week 14 performance against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The quick turnaround offers the staff and players a chance at a quick reset with a familiar opponent in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.

The Falcons did not practice on Monday and only had estimations to offer up on their injury report, but their Tuesday report was only slightly more informative, as they only held a walk-through. Wednesday’s practice will be their only full-speed practice of the week, and should provide more clarity on several of these players.

Star wide receiver Drake London was a noted DNP on Monday’s estimated report and was again on Tuesday. London continues to work his way back from a PCL injury that has held him out of the team’s last three games. Head coach Raheem Morris confirmed on Monday that he considers London to be “day-to-day,” not ruling out a potential return for him on Thursday.

“Drake [London] will be day-to-day now, a little bit better,” Morris said on December 3rd. “Not quite there yet, still don't know. And then yesterday, in the game, I don’t think there were any real issues. Most of the people came back who kind of left, and I really think that was the only thing that I would have from an injury standpoint right now.”

Defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus also missed Sunday’s game due to his groin injury, but he was limited on Tuesday. Morris said he was “feeling good” about the defender on Monday, and this progress on a second-straight day is potentially a positive indication.

Other players listed as limited on the report included guard Chris Lindstrom (foot), defensive lineman David Onyemata (foot), edge Jalon Walker, A.J. Terrell Jr. (neck), wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (shoulder), and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (knee).

All of these players were available on Sunday, with only Walker missing time due to a “bruise” in his quad that held him out of the second half.

LB Kaden Elliss (elbow), who was addressed by trainers on Sunday during the game before returning to action, was listed as a full participant for a second-straight day.

See below for the Falcons’ full injury report from Tuesday’s walk-through ahead of their Week 15 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday.

Full Participation

ILB Kaden Elliss (elbow)

Limited Participation

WR KhaDarel Hodge (shoulder)

TE Kyle Pitts Sr. (knee)

Edge Jalon Walker (quad)

CB A.J. Terrell Jr. (neck)

DL Brandon Dorlus (groin)

G Chris Lindstrom (foot)

DL David Onyemata (foot)

Did Not Participate