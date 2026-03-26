Falcons Ranked Middle of Pack in NFL for Free Agency Moves

The Atlanta Falcons did not make any major splash moves during the opening weeks of free agency. However, they quietly addressed several positions of need, and ESPN’s Benjamin Solak ranked Atlanta as the 15th-best team of the free agency period.

Solak outlined one move he loved and one he was less enthusiastic about for each team in his breakdown of free agency. Regarding Atlanta, he loved the signing of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

“Although I've generally been a doubter of [Tua] Tagovailoa and critical of the Dolphins for the extension they gave him, there's no doubt that he's far, far better than a veteran's minimum contract ($1.3 million).” Solak wrote.

With Michael Penix Jr. currently rehabbing from a partially torn ACL suffered in Week 11, and veteran Kirk Cousins released, the Falcons needed another quarterback on the roster, and they got a former Pro Bowler for cheap.

While Tagovailoa did struggle in 2025, he’s just two years removed from a season in which he led the league with 4,624 passing yards, completed nearly 70% of his passes and threw 29 touchdowns. Even in a down year, he still threw for 20 touchdowns, a mark no Atlanta quarterback has reached since Matt Ryan in 2021. If Tagovailoa can rebound even slightly this season, Solak believes the Falcons’ offense could outperform expectations.

“With that offensive line and the collective talent of [Kyle] Pitts, Drake London and Bijan Robinson, the Falcons’ offense might surprise people next season,” he wrote.

Tagovailoa represents a no-risk signing for the Atlanta Falcons, with the potential for significant upside. At worst, Atlanta secured a quarterback on a one-year, cost-effective deal to serve as a bridge.

The move that Solak did not like from the Falcons wasn’t a move at all, but rather a lack thereof in a critical area.

“I know the market for starting cornerbacks has taken a big leap, but I thought the Falcons would add some competition to the CB2 spot opposite A.J. Terrell Jr,” he wrote.

“Mike Hughes, who was extended last offseason, was an oft-targeted weak point last season. Darnay Holmes, the only veteran addition, is likely more slot insurance behind Billy Bowman Jr. than a legit candidate to play outside. Atlanta doesn't have a first-round pick this year, so it'll likely be a middle-round pick challenging Hughes for those snaps.”

With the loss of Dee Alford in free agency, Atlanta's cornerback depth gets even thinner. The team will likely add to the room through the draft, and expect both Bowman and Clark Phillips to contribute when healthy.

Overall, the Falcons had a solid free agency, doing the best they could with limited cap space.

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