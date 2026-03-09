Former Falcons DL David Onyemata Finds New Team in Free Agency

Former Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata has reportedly found his new team on the first day of the early negotiation window ahead of free agency. In what has been a flurry of moves, the former Falcons defender will land with the New York Jets, according to a report from NFL insider Mike Garafolo .

The deal for the 33-year-old Onyemata will only be for one season, but it will be worth up to $10.5 million ($9.65 million in guaranteed money). Over his 10 NFL seasons, Onyemata has rarely missed time due to injury and has been a steady player along the defensive interior.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

The defensive lineman has been a reliable interior defender for the Falcons, and he wrapped his three seasons in Atlanta after appearing in 48 of a possible 51 games (47 starts). In that time, he accounted for 157 combined tackles, 8.0 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.

Not only did Onyemata make an impact on the field, but he was also a leader for a young defensive interior.

Before Atlanta, Onyemata played seven seasons for the Falcons' NFC South rival New Orleans Saints. There, he accounted for 23.0 sacks, 244 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, and one forced fumble. The Falcons signed him away in free agency in 2023, he took on a big role for this team after that.

Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich raved about his defensive lineman last season.

“Our style, heart, mind, fist, and he is the ambassador fist,” Ulbrich said. “You try to block him with one human being, and you're going to lose. His ability to knock people back, get off blocks, and finish on the ball on a consistent basis is just so unique. When I see him move – because his reputation across the league is this violent, tough, run stopper – and there is more in the tank with him. He has more movement, more explosion, more pass rush than I think anybody fully recognizes. To find more and more opportunities to let him do that is exciting for me.”

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

With Atlanta losing out on Onyemata, the Falcons will require a new run-stuffer in their defensive line room after struggling against the run in 2025. They finished No. 15 in total defense (326.6 yards per game), No. 19 in scoring defense (23.6 points per game), and No. 15 in expected points added (EPA) per play (-0.04), but No. 27 in EPA per rush allowed (+0.01).

With Onyemata on the move, the defensive line shifts to the forefront as a major point of need moving forward.