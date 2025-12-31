Falcons Set to be Down Pair of Key Defenders in Week 18

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are looking to end their 2025 NFL season on a high note with a win against their bitter rivals on Sunday afternoon. The team opted not to practice on Wednesday due to the short week after playing on Monday night, but they held a walk-through and provided an estimated practice report.

Injury statuses will be monitored as the team heads into this matchup on a short week, and Raheem Morris has already provided a pair of bittersweet updates for the team.

Firstly, the Falcons will be without defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus in Week 18. While it is unfortunate that he will miss this game, Morris was able to provide a positive indication that it was not overly serious. While he was being carted off the field, Dorlus appeared to be in severe pain. The injury, originally announced to be a knee injury, had onlookers bracing for the worst.

“We dodged a big-time bullet,” Morris said Wednesday. “We feel pretty good about the injury. [He’s] going to miss a couple of weeks, so obviously he'll miss this game [in Week 18], but we do feel fairly good about what happened, as opposed to what everybody thought.”

The other piece of news from Wednesday was with cornerback Mike Hughes, who has been out since Week 15. Morris confirmed that he would be out on Sunday, too.

Naturally, neither player participated in Wednesday’s practice.

The other DNP was cornerback Clark Phillips III, a player who was just recently designated to return from the injured reserve. Barring any late progress, it is unlikely that Phillips will make his second appearance for the Falcons this season on Sunday.

Defensive lineman Sam Roberts and safety DeMarcco Hellams, who were also designated to return from the injured reserve, were both limited alongside Drake London and Kyle Pitts Sr.

Kickoff between the Falcons and Saints is set for Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Drake London (knee)

TE Kyle Pitts Sr. (knee)

S DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring)

DL Sam Roberts (knee/ankle)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE