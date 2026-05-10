New Falcons WR Zachariah Branch Already Showing What Could Set Him Apart

Before Atlanta Falcons third-round draft pick Zachariah Branch broke the Georgia Bulldogs’ single-season receiving record, he had already broken the internet.

While training in the offseason ahead of his true freshman season at the University of Southern California, he clocked a treadmill sprint at 26 miles per hour, close to Usain Bolt’s top speed of 27.33 miles per hour.

Throughout his collegiate career, his diligent work ethic continued to receive praise from teammates and coaches, including none other than two-time national champion head coach Kirby Smart.

“The thing that impressed me the most is his love for the game. Some guys that are so highly touted, they don’t really buy into the culture and the work ethic that we have. He’s never flinched,” Smart said. “I realized his dad works him hard; his dad’s a trainer. He’s been around it; he’s a football junky. Then they got here, and they were in the building all day, every day."

Now, as he approaches his rookie season, the former Bulldog is attacking his first taste of the pros with a similar mindset. Branch acknowledged that playing time won’t be handed to him, but he plans to do everything in his power to turn enough heads and showcase the potential that once made him a top-10 five-star recruit.

While taking part in a media session after practice, the rookie receiver noticed some teammates catching passes on the JUGS machine and seemed intent on joining them after finishing his interviews.

“You can’t control how many balls get thrown your way, but you can control how you prepare yourself,” Branch said. “I like to get coached hard. If I make a mistake, I want it to be the last time I make that mistake. I don’t want to be a repeat offender.”

While the Falcons already have a No. 1 receiver in Drake London and brought in veterans at the position in Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus, expect the 5-foot-9, 177-pound receiver to compete for immediate playing time.

During his time at Georgia, Branch was most effective from the slot, when the Bulldogs got the ball into his hands early and often.

Last season, the USC transfer finished with the fourth-most yards after the catch among FBS receivers with 634.

He explained that he plans to learn both the inside and outside receiver responsibilities regardless of where he lines up, because it allows him to have a full grasp of the offense and its moving parts.

“Understanding the scheme inside and outside is very important… It ultimately comes down to preparing yourself,” Branch said.

As a rookie, a key aspect of acclimating to the intricacies of professional life is being willing to absorb from the other talented players around you.

While sharing a room in minicamp with several other receivers, Branch said that process has already started.

“It’s important to have team chemistry. And my dorm is full of receivers, so we’re already talking about splits and our assignments,” Branch said.

One area where he can slide into an even more immediate role would be in the return game.

Although he was named a First-team All-American return specialist as a true freshman, Branch returned just five kicks compared to 24 the following year, despite playing more games and also returning fewer punts.

While he returned slightly more kicks after transferring to Georgia, his title as the Bulldogs’ No. 1 receiver occupied him from his duties of being a full-time returner.

“We’ve spent a lot of time with him, the coaches have, and he really has a great schematic fit, also a great personal fit for what we believe in and how hard he works,” Stefanski said. “But just a player that you can really line up all over the field.”

The Falcons were looking to add some speed to their offensive attack this offseason, and they did it in a big way with Branch.

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