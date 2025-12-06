Falcons vs. Seahawks Odds, How to Watch, Injuries for NFL Week 14

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Falcons are back in Atlanta for a matchup against a heavily-favored Seattle Seahawks. At 9-3, Seattle will enter this game going in the opposite direction of a Falcons team that has lost six of its last seven games.

There are a handful of advantages that Atlanta may hold over their opposition this week , but it will take one of their best efforts of the season to get over the hump this week. The Seahawks have great balance on both offense and defense, forcing the Falcons to play a complete game to have a shot at a win.

Can the Falcons find a way to shock the Seahawks on Sunday? See below for how you can tune in for this Week 14 game.

Falcons vs. Seahawks: Stats to Know

Falcons Offense: 19.9 PPG (27th), 329.7 YPG (18th), 209.7 Passing YPG (18th), 120.0 Rushing YPG (13th), 24th in EPA/play

Falcons Defense: 23.0 PPG Allowed (16th), 318.9 YPG Allowed (14th), 187.8 Passing YPG Allowed (8th), 131.2 Rushing YPG Allowed (25th), 20th in EPA/play Allowed

Seahawks Offense: 19.9 PPG (27th), 281.5 YPG (29th), 145.7 Passing YPG (32nd), 135.8 Rushing YPG (7th), 27th in EPA/play

Seahawks Defense: 18.1 PPG Allowed (3rd), 289.4 YPG Allowed (6th), 200.7 Passing YPG Allowed (11th), 88.8 Rushing YPG Allowed (2nd), 4th in EPA/play Allowed

Falcons vs. Seahawks: Odds, Spread, Total

Spread

Seahawks -7.5 (-110)

Falcons +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Seahawks -375

Falcons +300

Total

OVER/UNDER 44.0 (-110)

Falcons vs. Seahawks: How to Watch

Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analysis), Allison Williams (sideline reporter)

How to Listen Locally (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

Seahawks Record: 9-3

Falcons Record: 4-8

Falcons vs. Seahawks: Injury Report

Seahawks Injury Report

DL Rylie Mills (knee) — OUT

WR Dareke Young (quad) — OUT

Falcons Injury Report