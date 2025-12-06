Falcons vs. Seahawks Odds, How to Watch, Injuries for NFL Week 14
In this story:
ATLANTA – The Atlanta Falcons are back in Atlanta for a matchup against a heavily-favored Seattle Seahawks. At 9-3, Seattle will enter this game going in the opposite direction of a Falcons team that has lost six of its last seven games.
There are a handful of advantages that Atlanta may hold over their opposition this week, but it will take one of their best efforts of the season to get over the hump this week. The Seahawks have great balance on both offense and defense, forcing the Falcons to play a complete game to have a shot at a win.
What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!
Can the Falcons find a way to shock the Seahawks on Sunday? See below for how you can tune in for this Week 14 game.
Falcons vs. Seahawks: Stats to Know
- Falcons Offense: 19.9 PPG (27th), 329.7 YPG (18th), 209.7 Passing YPG (18th), 120.0 Rushing YPG (13th), 24th in EPA/play
- Falcons Defense: 23.0 PPG Allowed (16th), 318.9 YPG Allowed (14th), 187.8 Passing YPG Allowed (8th), 131.2 Rushing YPG Allowed (25th), 20th in EPA/play Allowed
- Seahawks Offense: 19.9 PPG (27th), 281.5 YPG (29th), 145.7 Passing YPG (32nd), 135.8 Rushing YPG (7th), 27th in EPA/play
- Seahawks Defense: 18.1 PPG Allowed (3rd), 289.4 YPG Allowed (6th), 200.7 Passing YPG Allowed (11th), 88.8 Rushing YPG Allowed (2nd), 4th in EPA/play Allowed
Falcons vs. Seahawks: Odds, Spread, Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Spread
- Seahawks -7.5 (-110)
- Falcons +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Seahawks -375
- Falcons +300
Total
- OVER/UNDER 44.0 (-110)
Falcons vs. Seahawks: How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analysis), Allison Williams (sideline reporter)
- How to Listen Locally (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game
- Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
- Seahawks Record: 9-3
- Falcons Record: 4-8
Falcons vs. Seahawks: Injury Report
Seahawks Injury Report
- DL Rylie Mills (knee) — OUT
- WR Dareke Young (quad) — OUT
Falcons Injury Report
- DL David Onyemata (foot) — QUEST
- Edge James Pearce Jr. (back) — QUEST
- DL Brandon Dorlus (groin) — OUT
- S DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) — OUT
- WR Drake London (knee) — OUT
Garrett Chapman is a sports broadcaster, writer, and content creator based in Atlanta. He has several years of experience covering the Atlanta sports scene, college football, Georgia high school football, recruiting for 24/7 Sports, and the NFL. You can also hear him on Sports Radio 92.9 The Game.Follow gchapatl