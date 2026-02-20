In a dream scenario for a championship contender, the Atlanta Falcons would find themselves on the other end of a major trade. Despite the disappointing season, Bleacher Report’s Moe Milton believes there is still a trade market for Mooney.

He wrote that this trade to the Seattle Seahawks would be a “dream” scenario for the Super Bowl champions.

“The Seattle Seahawks will likely lose Rashid Shaheed in free agency,” Milton wrote. “Seattle should inquire about Darnell Mooney, who averaged a career-high 15.5 yards per reception in 2024… Mooney would fit into a role as a field-stretcher who complements possession wideout Cooper Kupp.”

The Falcons signed wide receiver Darnell Mooney to a three-year, $39 million contract with $26 million guaranteed ahead of the 2024 NFL season. In 2024, Mooney did not disappoint.

He finished the season with 64 receptions for 992 yards and a career-high five touchdowns, narrowly missing the second 1,000-yard campaign of his career after sitting out in Week 18 due to injury. His 15.5 yards per reception marked a career best and ranked fourth in the NFL among players who saw at least 86 targets according to Pro Football Focus.

Unfortunately, that same production would not be seen in 2025. Everything went wrong almost from the get-go, with Mooney hurting his shoulder on the first day of training camp. He would not see the field until Week 3 and would leave in the third quarter of a Week 4 matchup with the Washington Commanders with a hamstring injury.

Mooney would return in Week 7 and close out the season; however, he was not nearly as impactful as he had been the season before. The wide receiver finished the year with 32 receptions for 443 yards and a single touchdown.

Despite the disappointing season, Bleacher Report’s Moe Milton believes there is still a trade market for Mooney, saying that a trade to the Seattle Seahawks would be a “dream” scenario for the Super Bowl champions.

If the Seahawks lose Shaheed to free agency, replacing his vertical speed will be a priority, and Darnell Mooney proved in 2024 that he can be one of the league’s most dengaerous deep threats.

PFF credits Mooney with 14 receptions of 20 or more yards in 2024, tied for the third most in the league. The only players with more were George Pickens (15) and D.K Metcalf (16). Mooney’s 12.5% drop percentage on deep passes was one of the lowest marks in the league, tied 35th.

Atlanta needs more draft capital, heading into the 2026 NFL Draft with only five picks. A trade with Seattle for the receiver would be perfect for the Falcons.

More From Atlanta Falcons on SI