Five Atlanta Falcons Players Who Could Be Salary Cap Casualties

The Atlanta Falcons are entering a new era, and the next several weeks will be filled with major decisions. As of Tuesday, NFL teams can put franchise tags on players. Next week will usher in the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Free agency will unofficially begin on March 9th.

Mixed in with all of that are looming cuts that will play a major role in what teams can do when the new league officially kicks off in March. As it currently stands, the Falcons have $26.2 million in projected cap space ( according to Spotrac ), with $2.2 million in dead cap.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

That number is expected to evolve over the next several weeks as cap casualties start to take shape. Which contracts could be on the chopping block? Take a look at who could see their time with the Falcons come to an end, and what it would mean for the franchise financially.

Kirk Cousins

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Quarterback Kirk Cousins is the likeliest candidate for the Falcons to cut after reworking his contract in January. His base salary was reduced from $35 million to $2.1 million, shifting that $32.9 million into a 2027 guarantee that vests on March 13th (meaning he would carry a cap hit of $67.9 million in 2027 if they do not move on before the deadline).

The four-time Pro Bowl quarterback will have an interesting market at 38, and the Falcons bringing him back on a different deal is not entirely out of the question. However, his current contract would be untenable.

Current Cap Hit : $24.6 million

: $24.6 million If Cut Now : $35 in dead money for 2026 (lose $10.4 million against the cap), but $0 in dead money for 2027

: $35 in dead money for 2026 (lose $10.4 million against the cap), but $0 in dead money for 2027 Post-June 1 Cut: Spread out cap hit, with $12.5 million in dead money for 2026 (saves $12.1 million against the cap), but carry $22.5 million in dead money for 2027

Darnell Mooney

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney had an outstanding 2024 season, recording 64 catches for 992 yards and a career-high five touchdowns, but he fell off in 2025. Starting on the first day of camp, he struggled through several injuries that seemed to hamper him all season. Mooney totaled just 32 catches for 443 yards and a single touchdown, which are in line with what he produced in 2023 and 2022 in Chicago .

With three of his last four seasons ending with disappointment, his outlook as a true second option is in doubt. Those concerns only grow when you look at his $18.4 million cap hit.

Current Cap Hit : $18.4 million

: $18.4 million If Cut Now : $11 million in dead money for 2026 ($7.42 million in savings against the cap)

: $11 million in dead money for 2026 ($7.42 million in savings against the cap) Post-June 1 Cut: Spread out cap hit, with $6.5 million in dead money for 2026 (saves $12 million against the cap), but carry $4.5 million in dead money for 2027

Charlie Woerner

Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Tight end Charlie Woerner would carry a good bit of savings for the Falcons, but moving on from him would leave no tight ends on the active roster ahead of the 2026 season. The savings from moving on from a blocking tight end could be enough for Atlanta to make the move. Then they could opt for a cheaper option this offseason, either in free agency or in the draft.

Current Cap Hit : $5.75 million

: $5.75 million If Cut Now: $1 million in dead money for 2026 ($4.75 miilion in savings against the cap)

Kyle Hinton

Atlanta Falcons guard Kyle Hinton | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Guard Kyle Hinton is a depth player who saw some playing time last season after some injuries flared up along the offensive line. He could be a candidate for the Falcons this offseason due to his limited dead money. However, he is a strong backup, and he could always return on a new deal.

Current Cap Hit : $3.25 million

: $3.25 million If Cut Now: $500k in dead money for 2026 ($2.75 miilion in savings against the cap)

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

KhaDarel Hodge

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge is a special teams ace for the Falcons, but he could be a contract they choose to move on from this offseason. Like many on this list, they could bring him back on a different deal.

Current Cap Hit: $3.265 million

$3.265 million If Cut Now: $625k in dead money for 2026 ($2.64 miilion in savings against the cap)