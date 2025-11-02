Floyd Injured in First Half, Dynamic Falcons Rookies Combine to Flip Game
FOXBOROUGH, MA – The Atlanta Falcons are working and clawing their way back into the contest in New England against the Patriots. Trailing 21-7 against an AFC opponent who had won five straight games coming into Week 9, the Falcons needed a big moment.
That came late in the second quarter in Foxborough.
The Falcons had just turned it over on downs during their previous offensive possession, and the defense was getting kicked back. The Patriots were pushing down the field to try and steal a late score to push their lead to 17 points.
With the Patriots set to receive the second-half kickoff, allowing any points felt like it could be a dagger into the Falcons’ hopes of coming back in this game.
That’s when the pair of rookie pass rushers stepped up.
Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. combined for a sack fumble on second-year quarterback Drake Maye.
The No. 15 pick, Walker, came shooting through the gap on a defensive stunt. The rookie was able to punch the football out of Maye’s hand for the sack fumble.
That is where the No. 26 pick took over. Pearce came flying down and scooped the football. He nearly took it the distance, but he could not wrangle free from fellow rookie Will Campbell. This is Pearce’s first fumble recovery of his young career.
One hidden stat this season for the Falcons is just how important winning the turnover margin can be. This fumble recovery puts them in the positive against New England, and the Falcons were able to convert the takeaway into seven critical points heading into halftime.
After missing each of the last two games due to a groin injury, Walker returned to action in Week 9 against the Patriots. The sack is his second this season, with his first coming back in a Week 2 win over the Vikings. Walker came into today’s game with 14 total tackles and a pair of run stuffs.
Pearce has appeared in all eight of the Falcons’ games this season. The rookie has eight total tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 1.5 run stuffs this season.
The pair of rookies will be called upon to take on a larger share of the defensive snaps. The Falcons lost veteran edge rusher Leonard Floyd after he appeared to reaggravate a hamstring injury that limited him in practice this week.
Floyd, a 10-year veteran who has not missed a game since 2017, has been one of the steady presences in the Falcons’ resurgent pass rush this season. He has 1.5 sacks this season and nine total tackles, with three coming for a loss.