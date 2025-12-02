Former Atlanta Falcons K Younghoe Koo's Nightmare Season Goes Viral on MNF

The well documented problems the Atlanta Falcons have had on special teams the last few years didn't start with former kicker Younghoe Koo, and they didn't end when he was released either.

Koo struggled through injury last season and was a big part of the Falcons finishing 31st in field goal percentage in 2024. After missing a kick in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that would have forced overtime, he never kicked for the Falcons again.

After he was released, he was picked up by the New York Giants and elevated to the 53-man roster for two games prior to Monday night's blowout loss to the New England Patriots. He was 4 of 4 on field goal attempts in those games, and technically he's still 4 of 4, because he didn't actually kick the ball on his latest attempt.

you can't miss if you don't kick



The Giants didn't attempt another kick in their 33-15 blowout loss to the Patriots, and it won't be surprising if Koo is replaced heading into their game on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Koo played six-plus years with the Falcons and was a fan favorite. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2020 after going 37 of 39 on field goals, including a long of 54.

His 94.9% made was a high-water mark in his career. Those numbers steadily decreased over the next four seasons to a career low 73.5% last year before he was finally shelved, the same week as quarterback Kirk Cousins, and placed on injured reserve for the remainder of the year.

The Falcons signed token competition for him in the offseason in the form of Lenny Krieg, but the German-born Krieg had never kicked a competitive field goal in the United States. The Falcons signed him after seeing him at the International Player Pathway Program (IPP). He didn't make the team out of camp and was re-signed to the practice squad.

The Falcons then turned to Parker Romo, who made his debut with the Falcons with a 5 for 5 effort in Minnesota. He was 0 for 2 the next week in a blowout loss to the Carolina Panthers and was released after missing an extra point in an overtime 24-23 loss to the New England Patriots.

Atlanta signed Zane Gonzalez who was the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week with three field goals against the Saints, including a pair of 50+ yarders.

The special teams unit as a whole has been dreadful for the Falcons the last two seasons, but the kicking problems have been the most visible. Those started with Koo, and unfortunately for him, they seemed to have followed him to New York.