Former Falcons QB Kirk Cousins Linked to Surprising AFC Landing Spot

After two seasons, the Atlanta Falcons officially released quarterback Kirk Cousins last week, with the move set as a post-June 1 designation. Cousins made it clear he intends to continue playing in 2026, and one NFL writer believes he could be a perfect fit in the silver and black with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders currently hold the No.1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, and the expectation around the league is that the team will target Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza. So why would Las Vegas consider adding Cousins?

According to NFL writer Nick Shook, Mendoza’s pro comparison is Cousins himself. Bringing in the veteran could allow the rookie to learn behind a quarterback with a similar skill set, creating a natural development path, even if Mendoza only spends a few games watching on the sideline before taking over.

“Of all currently active NFL quarterbacks, I can't possibly think of a better comparison for Mendoza than Cousins, who happens to be available for hire… He'd supply Mendoza with a wise teammate and proper mentor who can help him navigate the rigors of the NFL, and if Mendoza isn't ready to start right away, Cousins can fill that job for the time being, too. It makes too much sense to not happen,” Shook wrote.

Cousins finished 12-10 as Atlanta’s starter over the last two seasons. He had the team off to a strong 6-3 start in 2024 before suffering a shoulder injury late in the fourth quarter of a Week 10 matchup. Cousins initially kept the injury silent, but his play began to decline in the weeks after. This ultimately led to him getting benched ahead of a Week 16 matchup with the New York Giants.

In 2025, Cousins’ role was largely reduced to that of a backup behind Michael Penix Jr. The veteran only saw the field when Penix was unavailable, and after he went down with a partially torn ACL in Week 11, Cousins closed out the season as the starter.

Cousins' release was not necessarily a reflection of his on-field performance. While he did not light up the stat sheet, he helped guide the team to a four-game winning streak to end the season. Instead, the decision was largely tied to his contract. The veteran quarterback signed a massive four-year, $180 million deal with $100 million guaranteed ahead of the 2024 season, a financial commitment Atlanta ultimately decided to move on from.

A move to the Las Vegas Raiders would certainly make sense from a developmental standpoint. If the Raiders select Fernando Mendoza, Cousins could serve as both a mentor and potentially a short-term starter. Allowing a rookie quarterback time to adjust to the NFL has proven beneficial before.

For a franchise likely looking to turn the corner with a young quarterback, having an experienced presence in the locker room may prove immensely valuable.

Sign up for our free Atlanta Falcons newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news!