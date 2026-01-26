Free Agents Who Fill the Falcons’ Wide Receiver Needs

The Atlanta Falcons are entering what will prove to be a crucial offseason. After cleaning house, they hired Kevin Stefanski and are still finalizing their next general manager. Despite a run of eight consecutive seasons without a winning record, there is a thought that this team could be close to snapping out of a near-decade-long funk.

While there is still work to be done in the front office, attention can begin to turn towards free agency. The Falcons will have several needs that they will look to address, but none that feel quite as significant as the wide receiver position.

The Falcons struggled with depth at the position throughout the season. Ray-Ray McCloud was released in October for off-field issues, while Darnell Mooney struggled with injuries that limited his production. Drake London was the only consistent presence, but when he missed games, their deficiency was truly felt.

London finished his season with 68 receptions for 919 yards and seven touchdowns over just 12 games. All other wide receivers on the roster combined for 75 receptions (51.4% catch rate), 892 yards, and three touchdowns. They struggled to create separation, and the offense would suffer as a result.

Mooney and London are set to return in 2026, but they will need to add more depth to the room.

Atlanta could address wide receiver in the NFL Draft, but there will be some solid options for the Falcons in free agency. According to Spotrac , they will have about $28.6 million (15th in the NFL) before any restructures, cuts, or extensions. Should they address it via free agency, here are some players they could target.

GEORGE PICKENS

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Pickens, 24, took the NFL by storm in 2025 and will be the best available free agent. In his first season with the Cowboys, he erupted with career highs across the board (93 receptions, 1,429 yards, nine touchdowns), which earned him his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods. He excelled as the go-to deep threat for Dak Prescott, but also ate secondaries up with his intermediate routes.

He would be an elite No. 2 alongside Drake London, and his presence would give Michael Penix Jr. a stellar receiving corps to lean on.

Due to age and production, Pickens will command a top-dollar contract from a team needing a No. 1 that the Falcons are unlikely to match. There is also a high probability that he could get hit with the franchise tag, meaning the Falcons won’t even have a chance. If they do have a chance, it would be foolish not to give him a call.

ALEC PIERCE

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Like Pickens, Alec Pierce, 25, is a top-flight deep threat who could help unlock that portion of the Falcons’ passing attack and serve as a perfect complement to London. He leads the league in yards per reception (18.7) since entering the league in 2022 and has a rare combination of size (6-foot-3, 211 pounds) and speed.

He could command something similar to what Jakobi Meyers signed with the Jaguars this season (three-year, $60 million).

RASHID SHAHEED

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Rashid Shaeed, 27, would be a two-for-one option for the Falcons because of his elite return abilities (he had both a punt and a kick return for a touchdown), paired with his game-breaking ability on offense. He is one of the league’s most explosive players, with six career touchdowns of 50 or more yards. The Falcons need both, and Shaheed could be a fantastic addition.

ROMEO DOUBS

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Romeo Doubs, 25, has had a steady NFL career. Over four seasons, he averages a healthy 50.5 receptions, 606 yards, and 5.3 touchdowns, but could be a candidate to explode with a more clearly defined role. Depending on what his contract number looks like (think $15 million per year), he could be a perfect option to slide into the Falcons’ offense.

WAN’DALE ROBINSON

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wan’Dale Robinson, 25, had a quiet breakout season with the Giants in 2025 after Malik Nabers went down with a knee injury. He was able to break out of his gadget role and record his first-career 1,000-yard season, while catching 92 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

Robinson is a great athlete, but he lacks the size (5-foot-8, 185 pounds) of a normal wideout, which could limit his potential moving forward. If this proves to be the case, the Falcons could capitalize on it and get him for a more reasonable rate.

BRANDON AIYUK*

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Brandon Aiyuk, 27, has had a strange season for the 49ers and will be a prime cut candidate. If they do move on, the Falcons could take advantage. He’s put together a pair of 1,000-yard seasons (2022 and 2023), but tore his ACL in 2024 and did not play in 2025. He signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension in 2024, which would be around what he would expect should he become available.