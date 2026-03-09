Atlanta Falcons Bring Back Familiar Face at WR

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly signed former wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero . The veteran pass catcher will return to Atlanta seven years after making the team as an undrafted free agent.

Zaccheaus, 28, spent the last three years bouncing around the NFL. He played four years with the Falcons, then made stops with the Philadelphia Eagles (2023), Washington Commanders (2024), and the Chicago Bears (2025).

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

The veteran will be a strong depth player for a Falcons team in desperate need of wide receiver depth. Over his seven-year NFL career, Zaccheaus has a 17-game average of 30 receptions for 374 yards and two touchdowns, but a career high of 40 receptions for 533 yards and three touchdowns, which came in his final year in Atlanta (2022).

Zaccheaus will immediately provide the Falcons with a wide receiver with a steady history of strong performance and consistency, which was something they were sorely lacking last season.

Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham referred to the wide receiver as one of the more important positions on the field.

“It's a premium position," he said during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. “I feel like at this event it's my job to look at every single position, but definitely going to make sure we evaluate the receivers as well.”

Before acquiring Zaccheaus, the Falcons only had two rostered wide receivers – Drake London and Casey Washington. In previous moves this offseason, Cunningham opted to release Darnell Mooney and KhaDarel Hodge in cost-cutting moves. They will be expected to continue being active both in free agency and during the draft later this spring.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

No matter how it comes, the Falcons will have several premier options at their disposal at wide receiver. Calvin Austin III ($11 million average annual value), Jalen Nailor ($12 million), Romeo Doubs ($15.5 million), Rashid Shaheed ($13 million), or Keenan Allen ($9 million) are all fantastic options to come in and be a second receiver for the Falcons. Each of these guys could offer Atlanta either a proven veteran, a dual-threat (Shaheed is an elite kick returner), or someone who can stretch the field.

These are guys who could come in and provide support every Sunday, but it should be expected that they will bring several lower-cost guys to compete for reps before double-dipping in the draft for more.