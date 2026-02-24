Ian Cunningham Believes Chicago Bears Should Receive 2 3rd-Round Draft Picks

INDIANAPOLIS – The Atlanta Falcons brought in Ian Cunningham to take over as their new general manager, but his former employer expects to receive something too. As a part of the NFL’s ‘Rooney Rule,’ teams that develop a minority candidate into a general manager or head coach receive two third-round compensatory picks.

To this point, the NFL has not confirmed if the Chicago Bears will receive those picks in this spring’s NFL Draft. The rule states that the general manager must be a ‘primary football executive,’ but the presence of Matt Ryan as ‘president of football’ complicates the situation in Atlanta. Cunningham reports to Ryan, bringing his role as the primary decision maker into question.

The Falcons’ new general manager addressed the media in Indianapolis ahead of the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium, and he was able to provide his perspective on whether his former employer in Chicago should receive the standard third-round compensatory picks this spring.

“I haven’t had much time to really dive into the wording of it, [but] it was always my interpretation that if a general manager gets hired, that team would receive two third-round picks,” Cunningham said about whether the Bears should receive the compensatory picks for his taking the job in Atlanta. “I’m a general manager. I was hired, and I would think they would get two third-round picks. I don’t know the wording of it. That’s just my perspective.”

Cunningham spent four seasons in Chicago as the Bears’ assistant general manager. He played a key role in leading the franchise to its NFC North title since 2018 and its first playoff win since 2010. The Falcons’ new general manager credits his former employer for getting him to the position that he finds himself in today.

“I wouldn’t be sitting here if it weren’t for them giving me that job and helping me grow so that I could get this job now,” Cunningham finished.

The Bears have reportedly reached out to the NFL to receive an explanation. If their request is approved by the league, they will receive an extra third round in the 2026 and 2027 NFL Draft.