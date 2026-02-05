Joe Flacco Gives Strong Opinion On Kevin Stefanski Landing With Falcons

The new era of the Atlanta Falcons has officially arrived. New head coach Kevin Stefanski was officially introduced to the media last week, while general manager Ian Cunningham followed suit on Tuesday.

Cunningham’s hire seemed to be met with universal praise that continued in the days following his official press conference. Stefanski, while mostly positive, seemed to receive some mixed emotions from the NFL and Atlanta fan base.

With Super Bowl festivities in full swing, several former players have been behind the microphone and speaking on Stefanski. One in particular has stood out, as former Stefanski quarterback Joe Flacco, addressing the surprise from Pat McAfee that his ex-coach landed a new job so quickly.

"I'm excited to see what Kevin Stefanski can do in Atlanta..



I think it will be a good fresh start for him"@JoeFlacco #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/JcWy97A3Gg — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 4, 2026

“I was surprised by that,” the ESPN host said in his interview with Flacco, before the Super Bowl-winning quarterback cut in.

“He was another one of those guys. You knew it,” Flacco explained. “I mean, he took Cleveland to the playoffs a couple times. He came in and had success right away. That was his first head coaching job, and you learn as you go. I think it’s going to be a good, fresh start for him [in Atlanta]. I’m excited to see what he can do.”

Flacco’s opinion on the matter should carry a good bit of weight. The veteran quarterback had a pair of stints with Stefanski, once in 2023 and again in 2025.

In 2023, Flacco had been bouncing around the NFL before landing in Cleveland. With Stefanski, the quarterback was inserted into the starting lineup after an injury to Deshaun Watson, and poor quarterback play after that. Flacco proceeded to lead the Browns to the playoffs, finishing 4-1 as a starter and throwing for 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Flacco won AP Comeback Player of the Year for his performance down the stretch.

In 2025, the pair was hoping for some similar success that would not come. Flacco would struggle, leading to an eventual trade to the Cincinnati Bengals after four games.

The former head coach of the Cleveland Browns ended his tenure with a combined 45-56 record, but it was marked by two of the franchise’s three playoff appearances in the last 30 years (the first since 2002) and their only postseason victory during that span. Those two seasons also represented two of their three seasons with 10 or more wins.

Stefanski was named AP NFL Coach of the Year for those two playoff seasons with the Browns, and the former Brown clearly still has the respect of this former player.