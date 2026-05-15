5 Key Takeaways From Atlanta Falcons Schedule Release

Happy schedule release to all who celebrate! Now that we have the official NFL schedule for the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday night marked the beginning of ‘talking season’ across the league.

It’s the part of the calendar where hope abounds. Teams that were bad last year think they can reach 10-7, while the nine-win teams think they can reach 11 or 12 wins this season. At least four teams have made the playoffs for 36 consecutive years – why not the Falcons?

The franchise is fresh off an eighth-straight season outside of the playoffs and with a losing record, but 2026 will usher in a new era. Kevin Stefanski will take charge, hoping to bring some success to what has been a tough several years in Atlanta.

BetMGM has its predicted win total sitting at 7.5 wins, which would be more of the same for the Falcons. Now that we have the official slate in hand, has that changed? Falcons OnSI put together the initial reactions to the schedule.

Immediate Takeaways From Falcons Schedule

The first nine weeks are brutal.

The Falcons will play the Steelers (on the road), Panthers, Packers (on the road), Bears, and 49ers over their first nine weeks. In addition to those five teams, they will also have Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Madrid, and a pair of road trips inside the division to Tampa and New Orleans.

That is a brutal stretch to start the season for Atlanta.

Prime-time warriors early.

Atlanta played in five prime-time games last season (plus a stand-alone game against the Colts in Berlin). They will play in just three in 2026 (plus a stand-alone game in Madrid), but those will come in three straight weeks between Weeks 3 and 5.

Monday nights have been very good to the Falcons since 2015, with Atlanta sitting at 9-1 in those games – that matchup will be against the Saints, but it will come on the 20th anniversary of the ‘Domecoming’ from 2006. The Falcons have won two straight on Thursday night, and are 9-4 all-time, but this will be the Packers’ home-opener.

The final three weeks are critical.

While it may not feature a legitimate Super Bowl contender this season, the NFC South will be one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL.

In what figures to be a tight division race up until the very end, the Falcons will need to finish strong. They will end the year with three straight division games, two of which (Buccaneers in Week 16 and Saints in Week 17) are at home. Their season finale will come on the road in Carolina.

Bye week placement is solid, while the mini-bye week could be a good setup early.

The Falcons will get their bye in Week 11, following a matchup with Kansas City after returning from Madrid and a game against the Bengals. In a perfect world, the Falcons would have had the bye after their trip to Spain, but the placement in the back half of the schedule is much better than the Week 5 slot they had in 2025.

On the other hand, the game against the Chiefs looms very large. The Falcons will not struggle to get up for a reigning Super Bowl contender, but wedging it between an international trip and a bye week could set them up for a letdown.

The ‘mini bye’ (which comes after their Thursday Night Football matchup with the Packers in Week 3) leads the Falcons into their Week 4 matchup with the Saints on Monday Night Football – that is a whopping 10 days off just one month into the season. It comes at a good time for the Falcons, and it could give them a brief reprieve during their tough start to the year.

Back-to-back road games come in a difficult spot late.

Atlanta has a pair of back-to-back road trips this season, but they feel very different.

The first is after the mini-bye, but the second comes in December… on the road… in cold-weather cities. While neither opponent was a playoff team last year (the Browns and the Commanders), both could prove to be unique tests for the Falcons.

The trip to Cleveland will be a homecoming for Kevin Stefanski, who coached the Browns from 2020 to 2025. The second leg of the road trip will be in Washington, against a team that should have a healthy Jayden Daniels looking for redemption after an injury-plagued sophomore season.

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