Latest Drake London Update Won’t Thrill Falcons Fans

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are gearing up for the New York Jets in Week 13, but it would appear that they will likely be without star wide receiver Drake London on Sunday.

London has been working through a PCL injury that he picked up at the end of their Week 11 loss to the Panthers. The injury held him out Falcons’ matchup with the Saints last week, and head coach Raheem Morris confirmed his status ahead of this week’s game.

“I’m going to give him all week,” Morris said on Wednesday. “We started with ‘week-to-week,’ so I don’t know what the proper term is, but ‘doubtful’ for me.”

Morris continued, “[London] looks good. He’s moving around. I’m happy that we’ll be getting him back soon, just not how soon.”

There is still a world that he plays against the Jets because “you always take those kinda guys up until the last minute”, Morris said, but it is extremely unlikely that he will play.

“I don’t think it’s this week,” he said.

London is, by a wide margin, the team’s leading receiver this season. London leads the team in all receiving categories with 60 catches, 810 yards, and six touchdowns. Before last Sunday, his 31.8% target share was the third-highest mark in the NFL.

Without him in Week 12, the Falcons were able to find a bit of success against a struggling Saints team. Darnell Mooney was able to find his groove in the win and put together his best game of the year, reeling in three catches for 74 yards and his first touchdown of the season. David Sills V was also able to record his first career touchdown in that game.

The Falcons should be able to manage without him again on Sunday against another struggling Jets team who is fresh off selling its star defensive players, but any prolonged absence would be a concern for the Falcons.

After Week 13, the Falcons will have matchups with the Seahawks, Buccaneers, and Rams over the final five games of the season. Being without London for those games would be a critical loss, but Morris appeared confident that he would return at some point over that stretch.