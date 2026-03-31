Matt Ryan Identifies What Falcons Saw In Tua Tagovailoa

PHOENIX – The Atlanta Falcons are in the thick of the NFL League Meetings this week, and the questions surrounding their decision to sign Tua Tagovailoa have been a particularly hot-button question.

Tagovailoa, 28, started 14 games last season, finishing with a 6-8 record and a career-high 15 interceptions. After various injuries and stretches of poor play, the Miami Dolphins chose to take on an NFL record $99.2 million in dead money. Despite that, the Falcons were one of the first teams to speak with the veteran.

President of football Matt Ryan spoke with Kay Adams on Up & Adams out in Phoenix, and he was able to contextualize why the Falcons pursued the former Dolphins quarterback.

“At his best, he’s one of the best rhythm and timing passers in the league,” Ryan said. “His ability to get the ball out on time, in rhythm, and in the timing of the play is, I think, really as good as anybody. He does a great job of layering the football and throwing the football with touch over the middle of the field.”

When he was healthy, the potential that Ryan speaks of was clearly there. He led the NFL in passer rating in 2022 (105.5), passing in 2023 (4,624 yards), and completion percentage in 2024 (72.9%). In the lone season where he remained healthy for a full slate, Tagovailoa led the Dolphins to an 11-6 record and to the playoffs.

Ryan also confirmed that he did play a role in the process of acquiring the former Dolphins quarterback.

“We had the opportunity, after Miami decided to move on, to have that hour-long conversation, which is now part of the rules now,” Ryan said. “Being a part of the call and hearing where he is at, I think it’s always difficult. There’s ups and downs in people’s careers, and he’s certainly had a lot of highs. He admittedly said this past season was difficult and tough.”

As for his role in the process, Ryan said he was there to clarify expectations for Tagovailoa. His experience playing the position proved quite valuable as the franchise recruited the former top-five pick.

The Falcons will lock into a quarterback battle this summer for the first time since their new president was drafted in 2008. Both quarterbacks are left-handed, and while it did not factor into the team’s decision to pursue Tagovailoa, Ryan joked that it does make life a bit easier for the coaching staff.

What he does see is the potential for the Falcons to be the beneficiary of this competition.

“We’ve got two quarterbacks, in my opinion – and Michael Penix, who’s trying to get himself healthy – that can play at a high level in this league,” Ryan said. “It will be interesting to see those guys compete during training camp.”

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