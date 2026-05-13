Ranking Atlanta Falcons' Offseason Moves From Worst to Best

With offseason training activities (OTA's) approaching, the Atlanta Falcons will arrive with a new management and coaching regime and several unanswered questions within their own roster.

Atlanta's front office has addressed several areas of need and also moved on from several starters from last year's team. Falcons on SI ranks the new regime's five most notable moves so far, from worst to best.

5. Not Re-Signing David Onyemata

Pro Football Focus graded Onyemata as a top-10 defensive tackle in the NFL last season. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Onyemata was Pro Football Focus’ eighth-highest graded interior defensive lineman last season, and ranked as their third-best defensive lineman in free agency after totaling a career-high 62 tackles and seven tackles-for-loss.

While Atlanta won’t be losing a franchise player, he signed a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the New York Jets, a seemingly fair price for a reliable trench player who started 47 games over the past three years.

New general manager Ian Cunningham has tried to address the position by signing veterans Da’Shawn Hand and Chris Williams in free agency and drafting Washington defensive tackle Anterio Thompson in the sixth round. Still, none appear to be a convincing replacement yet.

4. Signing Tua Tagovailoa

With Michael Penix Jr. injured, and former starter Kirk Cousins departing, Tagovailoa should compete for immediate reps. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has already returned to the field for Phase II of the Falcons’ offseason program, new head coach Kevin Stefanski has made it clear there will be an open quarterback competition involving Tagovailoa, who spent the past six seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

The 28-year-old is coming off of his worst season as a starter, throwing the second-most interceptions (15) in the NFL and recording the fewest passing yards (2,660) among quarterbacks that started at least four games.

However, the former Pro Bowler isn't far removed from some incredibly productive seasons, including when he led the league in completion percentage (72.9%) in 2024 and led the league with 4,624 passing yards in 2023. While Tagovailoa has yet to fully live up to his lofty expectations as a top-five pick, Sam Darnold's success in a new spot offers some reason for hope.

3. Signing Jawaan Taylor

By signing Taylor, the Falcons added a much-needed veteran to their starting lineup. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

With former starting right tackle Kaleb McGary retiring and his replacement, Elijah Wilkinson, signing with the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta retooled the position by upgrading from its previous two starters.

Taylor started in all 12 of his outings with the Kansas City Chiefs last season, but landed on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending elbow injury.

He has been a reliable starter throughout his seven-year NFL career, starting all 111 games he has appeared in, earning PFWA All-Rookie honors in 2019 and helping the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII. Expect the former Florida Gator to immediately slide into a starting role opposite fellow veteran tackle Jake Matthews.

2. Signing Nick Folk

Atlanta's kicking game has been a major weakness, and Folk has been the league's most accurate kicker over the past 3 seasons. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Last season, Folk led the NFL with a 96.6% field-goal conversion rate while playing for the New York Jets, offering a sharp contrast from a Falcons unit that tied for the third-most missed field goals in the league while cycling through three kickers.

The move should matter both in the margins and in the bigger picture for Atlanta’s offense. The Falcons’ inability to consistently convert field goals didn’t just show up in the numbers. It also affected their play-calling and late-game decision-making.

1. Drafting Avieon Terrell

Expect Terrell to immediately slide into a starting role at cornerback. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The former Clemson Tiger has the clearest path to assume a starting role this season, opposite his brother A.J.

As a junior, he graded among the top-10 highest-graded cornerbacks in the FBS (min.600 snaps) while allowing receptions on just 56.9% of all targets and totaling 32 solo tackles and five pass deflections throughout the season.

With former starter Mike Hughes struggling to meet expectations after signing a three-year, $18 million contract extension, Terrell should have a clear path to compete for immediate playing time.

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