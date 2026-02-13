New Falcons OC Tommy Rees Shares What Excites Him About Michael Penix Jr.

ATLANTA – Michael Penix Jr. is in the midst of his recovery from a torn ACL that he sustained in November, but he has a fan in new Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

“Extreme arm talent would be the first thing that, just from a film standpoint, that you see,” Rees said Wednesday about his new quarterback. “All the throws outside the numbers, down the field. [He] can throw with anticipation, can throw with great accuracy. He's a tough guy in the pocket, man. I mean, he will stand in there and deliver the ball down the field.”

“Like any young player, there are always going to be areas for room for improvement and growth, and that's what we're so excited to get to work with Michael on. But I mean, there's a lot to really, really like on the film, and excited and eager to get ready to build that with him.”

Rees is still in the early stages of the offseason in Atlanta. The new offensive coordinator has met with Penix while he progresses in his rehab, but league rules are strict on what they are allowed to discuss. However, they have been able to meet and start developing a relationship.

Penix showed some of the potential that scouts saw in him while he led the Washington Huskies to a College Football Playoff national championship appearance. He has thrown for 2,757 yards, 12 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, and an 85.8 quarterback rating over his 14 games played.

“I know who I am as a player, I know who I am as a person,” Penix told Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Podcast . “I don’t let the whole outside world get to me. I know what I can do on a football field, and I’m going to show that.”

As the full-time starter in Atlanta last season, Penix had a bit of an up-and-down season. He threw for 1,982 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions over nine starts (3-6 record).

“We're excited about Mike and what he's doing with his rehab,” Matt Ryan said about Penix. “He's in a good space right now, so we're excited about where he's at, but certainly a lot of discussions for us about the entire roster.”

New head coach Kevin Stefanski is a self-proclaimed “maniac” when it comes to developing his players. He expressed his excitement about working with Penix during his introductory press conference in January.

Stefanski shares with the excitement of his offensive coordinator.

“I think you're looking at a young player that's really hungry and eager to get back out there,” Rees said. “It's our job as coaches to put them in a position to have success.”