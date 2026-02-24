NFL Combine Linebacker Big Board For Atlanta Falcons

INDIANAPOLIS – The Atlanta Falcons are up at Lucas Oil Stadium this week for the annual NFL Combine, looking for the next generation of players. This week marks the official start of player acquisition season, and Ian Cunningham will have his first opportunity to speak with the 2026 draftees.

Cunningham will be joined by Kevin Stefanski and the rest of a new regime looking to make an impact in year one. They will carry five draft selections, but none in the first or fifth round. The regime will need to make the most out of picks 2-48, 3-79, 4-114, 6-196, and 7-231, but the new general manager has already stated that he can make the most from a limited crop.

“We only have five [picks] right now, but we only had five in Chicago my first year there, too. I think we ended up with 10,” he said. “We love those picks, and we're going to definitely build through the draft that way.”

Linebacker is an underlying need for the Falcons, depending on what they plan to do with Kaden Elliss. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said that it would take “multiple players” to replicate his impact, but it does not guarantee that the linebacker will be back in 2026.

Even if they did retain Elliss, the Falcons had a depth issue due to an injury to Troy Andersen and lackluster play from JD Bertrand. Ronnie Harrison, a converted safety, had a strong showing in place of Divie Deablo, but he is a pending also free agent.

A full schedule of events can be found here , but as we ramp up to the busy week of interviews and workouts, Falcons OnSi put together a hot board of players that Falcons fans should keep their eyes on this week. In this edition, we took a look at the defensive linemen to watch.

FALCONS LINEBACKER TARGETS TO WATCH AT THE NFL COMBINE

Anthony Hill, LB, Texas

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Anthony Hill is a linebacker who could be gone by the time the Falcons get to turn in their draft card, but may drop to them at No. 48. Hill is an outstanding athlete with good size (6-foot-3, 238 pounds) and a lot of off-ball versatility. He can contribute all over the field on all three downs, evidenced by his 70 tackles, 4.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions last season.

Hill projects as an instant-impact rookie that could provide the Falcons with an elite linebacker duo in short order.

Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Jake Golday was supposed to be part of the Shrine Bowl, but he pulled out at the last minute. The linebacker has a massive frame (6-foot-4, 240 pounds), but is also on Bruce Feldman’s “Freaks List” for the otherworldly athleticism for his size (1.54-second 10-yard split, 4.24-second shuttle, 10-7 broad jump, 36-inch vertical).

If he hits some of those numbers this week, he may shoot up some draft boards. Like Hill, Golday and Deablo at the second level would make for a fearsome duo.

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Butkus Award winner from 2025 could be an option in the third or fourth round, and he is a high-IQ player who could take over the ‘green dot’ of the defense. He was a turnover machine for the Red Raiders, forcing 13 fumbles and picking off six passes over the last four seasons. Rodriguez is all over the field, too, evidenced by his 127 and 128 tackles in 2024 and 2025, but he lacks elite length and size, which will push him a little lower on some draft boards.

Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

Missouri Tigers linebacker Josiah Trotter | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Josiah Trotter is the son of former NFL linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, and he plays like it. There is a lot of downhill run-stopping ability, but he plays with a high motor that is clear to see. His coverage ability leaves a bit to be desired, and that could push him down boards, but he is still a young player with just two years of playing experience. With some development, he could emerge as a good value pick for the Falcons.

Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Kyle Louis is not as athletic as some of his linebacker counterparts, but he is a hard worker on the field and could be a good day three value pick. His coverage was a bit up-and-down, but he had high production (98 tackles, 7.0 sacks). Elliott needs some more development, but could be a solid depth player or special teams contributor early on.

Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bryce Boettcher was a two-sport athlete at Oregon, also playing center field for the Ducks, and the former walk-on brings that sort of range to the football field. Boettcher filled up the stat sheet last season, tallying 136 tackles, a sack, two forced fumbles, one interception, and five passes defended. He attacks the ball off the snap and has experience contributing on special teams, meaning he could see the field early in the NFL.