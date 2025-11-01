One Key Atlanta Falcons Player Ready to 'Take Off' Soon
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons are heading up to New England to face off with a red-hot Patriots team. With an offense struggling to find its legs at the midpoint of the NFL season, lots of attention will be placed on this unit finding success in Week 9.
One player in particular will be wide receiver Darnell Mooney.
The veteran wide receiver has been struggling with injuries all season, dating back to the first day of training camp when he left with a shoulder injury. That ailment cost him the entire summer and the first week of the season.
He did return for the Falcons’ Week 2 trip to Minnesota, but his time would only last until the Commanders game, when he left after picking up a hamstring injury.
Due to these injuries, the veteran wideout has struggled to make an impact for the Falcons' offense this season. Mooney has just 11 receptions for 158 yards this season, well below what he contributed last season.
In a positive development, reports out of Flowery Branch have indicated that Mooney has taken steps towards full health. With signs pointing to him returning to a clean bill of health, a takeoff on gamedays could be next for him.
“I anticipate Mooney kind of taking off from here,” offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said Wednesday. “He's finally getting his legs back. Obviously, we know what he can do at a high level. Had a great season last year. Just the training camp, missing that, and then kind of getting back into the flow, getting his legs back, getting the hammy back, all those things. So, I anticipate Mooney taking a big jump from this point forward.”
Mooney showed some flashes of returning to that dynamic player last Sunday against the Dolphins, but backup quarterback Kirk Cousins missed him on what could have been a game-changing play.
“Yeah, I think, I know there's the third-and-eight that, they actually had ten guys on the field, and Mooney ran a great route, and we sailed it, and if he catches it, maybe he scores,” Robinson said. “Those are the plays that happen in a game when you have so few plays that you're like, ‘Oh man,’ if you hit those.”
Beating man coverage has been difficult for the Falcons this season, in large part because Mooney is their primary answer for defenses that match up with them like that. With him struggling with those ailments this season, the Falcons have been itching to get him back.
Head coach Raheem Morris understands how important it is to get Mooney and the rest of his skill players ramped up and going at the same time.
“We've just got to get all of us going on the same page at the same time and be ready to play the right way,” Morris said. “This offense is fun when they get going. You get these guys going. You get Bijan [Robinson] going. You get Drake [London] going. You get Kyle [Pitts] going. You get all these guys, [Darnell] Mooney in particular, some of those guys coming back. Offensive line, come off the ball a little. Those are the things you want, and we'll get those things going pretty quickly here.”
They will have the chance to do just than on Sunday in New England.