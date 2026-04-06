One Quiet Move Could Change the Atlanta Falcons’ Offense in 2026

The Atlanta Falcons need Jahan Dotson to be more than a simple reclamation project. After struggling with a lack of separation from their pass catchers all season in 2025, the Falcons are betting on untapped potential to fix one of their glaring problems.

Dotson, who takes on a much larger role with the Falcons, described his decision to come to Atlanta as fairly easy, citing overall alignment with the new-look organization.

“I’m going into year five of my career,” he said. “I need an offense, an offensive coordinator, and a head coach who aligns with what I believe in and what I can bring to a team. I feel like the Falcons were the right place for me.”

And these two parties found matching needs – the Falcons were in search of wide receiver depth and the ability to stretch defenses, while Dotson will be looking for a fresh start and role clarity.

Drafted 16th overall in 2022, Dotson flashed early production but never found consistent usage in Washington or Philadelphia, where established stars limited his opportunities. He showed some flashes as a rookie, catching 35 passes for 523 yards and seven touchdowns, but he has yet to regain that form.

For his career, he has 17-game averages of 33 catches for 410 yards and three touchdowns.

“It’s kind of been a roller coaster,” he said. “Started out being a first-round draft pick, then coming into Washington and having to be a No. 2 wide receiver for the first time in my career. I had success with that and showed my capability on the football field, and then it was a quick turnaround, and I got traded right before year three starts to a team with a bunch of superstars.

“There’s only one ball that can go around, and that was pretty tough for me to understand at first, but I got the grasp of it real quick. I was able to fit in where I got to fit in. My role got minimized a bit, but that was a big thing for me in years three and four.”

While with the Commanders and Eagles, he was routinely buried on the depth chart. He struggled to find his footing behind All-Pro players like Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith.

In Atlanta, he says he will be the “perfect asset,” and his career has shown flashes of being just that. Dotson’s speed, quickness, and route running are what got him drafted in the first round four years ago, and he plans to put that to work this season for the Falcons.

Dotson will occupy a similar role to that of the released Darnell Mooney, serving as an ideal complement to Drake London, Kyle Pitts Sr., and Bijan Robinson. Dotson can play all over the field, and his ability to stretch it will be a key to opening things up for the Falcons and creating cleaner throwing windows for Atlanta’s unsettled quarterback situation.

With Mooney’s shortcomings last season, Atlanta’s passing game often relied on contested throws, placing heavy pressure on Drake London to win through contact. Dotson’s ability to separate early in routes could give whichever quarterback wins the job easier, rhythm-based completions that a Kevin Stefanski offense thrives with.

“It was a big thing for me was going to a team where my talent would be on display and where my talent can be showcased,” he continued. “I learned a lot in my first four years in the NFL from some great wide receivers and coaches. Now is really my time to put my talents on display.”

The Falcons are a team searching for stability in 2026. Who wins the summertime quarterback battle will be at the center of discussions throughout training camp, but the emergence of Dotson in this corps could prove similarly vital.

If Dotson delivers on the potential that followed him into the league, he may quietly become one of the most important additions to the Falcons’ 2026 season.

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