Pair of Falcons Snubbed on ESPN List of Top Free Agents

The Atlanta Falcons are entering a pivotal offseason in 2026, with a new front office and head coach that will shape the next year as much as they will the next several. Before the acquisitions can begin in March, the new-look Falcons’ front office will have several decisions to make with the players set to enter free agency.

ESPN ’s Matt Bowen ranked the top 50 players who will be testing the market in a few months, and while one Falcons player made the list , it is just as interesting to see the ones who did not.

Kyle Pitts Sr. comes in at No. 23 in Bowen’s list after a career season in Atlanta, recording 88 receptions for a team-leading 928 yards and five touchdowns. He finished second among tight ends in receiving yards, only behind Trey McBride. His outstanding performance landed him on his first career All-Pro team, coming just before his first time venturing into free agency.

Pitts, however, was the only Falcons player with his name on Bowen’s list of attractive free agents. There are several more that feel like snubs – specifically, linebacker Kaden Elliss and running back Tyler Allgeier.

Allgeier was drafted in the fifth round in 2022 and has since proven to be a steal for the Falcons. He has amassed 3,392 total yards (2,876 rushing and 516 receiving) and 20 total touchdowns on just 737 touches over his four seasons in Atlanta. Most of that production came in his first year, before the acquisition of Bijan Robinson – 1,035 rushing yards over 16 games (seven starts), but he set a career high of eight touchdowns in 2025.

"I always had my eyes on being the starter," Allgeier said after the season. "Obviously, when we had B [Bijan] come in, that kind of diminished it. But I think I always had the mindset of being a starter... We've trained ourselves to be a starter, so that's the goal, but who knows? We'll see if we put enough film [together] to be able to say that."

He will enter free agency alongside a loaded running back class, and Bowen’s list includes several of those names – Breece Hall, Travis Etienne Jr., Kenneth Walker III, Javonte Williams, Rico Dowdle, and Kenneth Gainwell.

Allgeier may not be able to match the production of many of those players, but he will have far fewer miles logged. His 51.6 success rate and 4.3 yards per carry say he can succeed with more touches, but his raw power alone will make some team very happy.

Elliss, meanwhile, joined the Falcons in 2023 via free agency. In that time, the linebacker has recorded 100 or more tackles and 3.5 sacks in every season. He has been a multi-faceted defender and the heartbeat of the defense over that span.

Bowen had Quay Walker, Devin Lloyd, Leo Chenal, Nakobe Dean, and Alex Anzalone on his list, but Elliss has done more than enough to warrant inclusion here. He will be 31 next season, and that may hold him back a bit, but teams will be lining up to secure his services after the resume he’s put together.

While having Allgeier feels like a luxury the team cannot afford, the retention of Elliss feels imperative. Regardless, the Falcons have a pair of players who should feel a bit snubbed.