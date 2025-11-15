PFF Predicts Future of Beleaguered Atlanta Falcons OC Zac Robinson
Zac Robinson is in his second season as Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator. Previously, he was the passing game coordinator with the LA Rams. It was his first gig as a play caller in the NFL, and the returns in 2024 were mostly positive.
Despite well-publicized quarterback troubles midseason with Kirk Cousins, the Falcons finished No. 6 in total yardage in the NFL in Robinson's first season. With the strong-armed Michael Penix Jr. taking over the reins full-time in 2025, the Falcons offense was expected to take flight in Robinson's second season.
It hasn't. And Robinson has come under fire for his team's No. 27 scoring offense at 18.7 points per game, with several claims that it is predictable based on his stubborn usage of the pistol formation.
The expiration date on most offensive coordinators is two years. If they're good, they get head coaching jobs somewhere. If they're bad, they're gone.
While it's been a mixed bag for Robinson in his 26-game tenure, Pro Football Focus (PFF) indirectly predicted that Robinson will be out of Atlanta sooner, rather than later, because he'll be the next head coach for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, his alma mater.
"Following 21 years with Mike Gundy at the helm, Oklahoma State’s next head coach may be one of Gundy’s former quarterbacks," PFF wrote on Friday. "Robinson finished his career with the Cowboys fourth all time in career passing yards and passing touchdowns and has been an assistant coach in the NFL for the past seven seasons.
"The former PFF senior analyst is now the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, a position he’s held for the last two years. The Falcons have had a 37.2% successful play rate since he took over, which is 11th in the NFL. Robinson would be a familiar face on the sidelines and would ease the transition to the post-Gundy era."
The Falcons are 3-6 and 5-12 in their last 17 games. Morris took over a roster that was deemed a quarterback away and playoff ready. General manager Terry Fontenot splashed the cash on Kirk Cousins and drafted Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick in 2024.
There's no guarantee that Morris is with the Falcons in 2026, but if he is, PFF predicts that Oklahoma State may make his decision on Robinson easy in the very near future.