PFF Rewards Falcons WR with Insane Grade for Strong Day vs Patriots
The Atlanta Falcons fell 24-23 to the New England Patriots on Sunday. Wide receiver Drake London’s Herculean effort fell just short as kicker Parker Romo missed the extra point that would have tied the game.
London was Atlanta’s highest graded player of the game, receiving a 92.1 grade. Center Jovaughn Gywnn (86.4), running back Bijan Robinson (76.4), center Ryan Neuzil (73.8) and right guard Chris Lindstrom (70.0) round out the Falcons' top five highest graded players on offense.
London was superhuman on Sunday, as he recorded the first hat trick of his young career. The fourth-year wide receiver hauled in eight receptions for 118 yards and three touchdowns. His final touchdown of the afternoon was a ridiculous one-handed snag that should have tied the game at 24 apiece. Somehow, London was not the highest graded receiver in the game; that honor belongs to the Patriots, with Demario Douglas receiving a 94.7 offensive grade.
On the Falcons' final offensive drive of the game, the team had four backups in on the offensive line, with the lone starter being left tackle Jake Matthews. Gwynn was one of those backups, filling in for an injured Ryan Neuzil. Gywnn played six offensive snaps and had a game-high 79.4 pass blocking grade.
With all the injuries to the offensive line, along with a struggling Zac Robinson calling plays, Robinson was unable to get it going on the ground for the third straight week. Robinson had just 12 carries for 46 yards; however, he got involved in the passing game, hauling in 10 balls for 50 yards. Robinson had a 92.0 pass grade (snaps lined up on the field during pass plays), second only to Demario Douglas.
Neuzil struggled in pass protection but was elite in run blocking against the Patriots. His 84.0 run blocking score was the second-highest in the game. Lindstrom’s 84.8 run blocking score was the highest of either team.
While London proved that he is one of the best receivers in the league, Atlanta’s bottom five graded players on offense prove that the Falcons need to invest in their weapon room soon, especially with the recent release of Ray-Ray McCloud. David Sills was the team’s lowest graded player on offense, receiving a 47.8 score. Tight end Kyle Pitts (50.3), running back Tyler Allgeier (52.7), wide receiver Darnell Mooney (55.3) and tight end Charlie Woerner (55.9) round out the bottom five for Atlanta.
Sills ended the game with triple zeros. He has just three catches for 23 yards on the season. The Falcons will need to invest at the wide receiver three position during the offseason. Pitts had four receptions for 38 yards on Sunday. He dropped a key third-down pass and his 51.0 run blocking grade was the second lowest on the team, only higher than Sills’ 37.3.
Allgeier’s usage over the past few weeks has been very disappointing. On Sunday, he had just two carries for six yards. In the last three games combined, he has 10 carries for 26 yards. The Falcons as a whole have been unable to run the ball since Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills, when they had over 200 yards on the ground.
Mooney has not been good for Atlanta this season. He’s been dealing with injury, but even when he’s on the field, he’s barely been a factor. He had one catch for 15 yards on Sunday. The week before, in a game in which the Falcons were without Drake London, he had one catch for 11 yards. After a seeming career resurgence in 2024, Mooney has been very disappointing in 2025.
Woerner is a blocking tight end; however, he had just a 59.0 run blocking grade on Sunday, the fourth lowest on the team. He has one catch all season, for negative yardage.
On the defensive side of the ball, Sam Roberts was the highest graded defender for either team, receiving an 89.7. Pass rusher Arnold Ebiketie (78.4), safety Xavier Watts (68.9), safety Jessie Bates (67.7) and nose tackle LaCale London (66.2) round out the top five for Atlanta’s defense.
Roberts has been a great “role player” for the Falcons' defense this season. The defender recorded two quarterback hurries, four total tackles, two defensive stops and was second on the team in run defense grade (76.5) and pass rushing grade (83.0).
Trade rumors have been swirling around Ebiketie’s name for the past few weeks. The pass rusher had a tweet two weeks ago that read “news on AK [Arnold Ebiketie] coming soon”. No moves have been made, and he played a great game on Sunday for the Falcons, recording three quarterback hurries, three total tackles and two defensive stops. Ebiketie’s 77.8 run defense grade and 90.7 pass rushing grade both lead the team.
Watts continues his impressive rookie season. He had four total tackles and gave up just four yards all game. Quarterback Drake Maye had a 56.3 passer rating when throwing the ball in Watts’ direction. His 70.5 coverage grade was the highest on the team.
Bates has been disappointing this season, but on Sunday, he recorded his first turnover of the season, intercepting a pass in the third quarter. While he is credited with giving up a huge 21-yard reception, Maye had just a 79.2 passer rating when targeting the veteran. Bates’ 67.7 coverage grade was the second-highest on the team.
LaCale London, like Sam Roberts, has been a great rotational guy for the Falcons' defense. On Sunday, he had three quarterback pressures, a sack (ESPN says he had two, but PFF says 1), three total tackles and two defensive stops.
Brandon Dorlus and Jalon Walker were both dominant on Sunday, and neither had a PFF grade over 70.0. In fact, both were graded under 60.0, which is ludicrous. Walker had four total pressures, two sacks, a batted down ball and a forced fumble in just 18 pass rushing snaps. He received a 59.6 grade. Dorlus had three total pressures, two sacks, two total tackles and three defensive stops. He received a 56.2 grade.
While Walker and Dorlus had games to remember, there were several members of the defense who had games to forget. Dee Alford received a 33.5 score, the second lowest of the game. Linebacker Ronnie Harrison (40.5), interior defender Ruke Orhorhoro (47.8), linebacker J.D. Bertrand (48.1) and edge rusher James Pearce Jr. (52.7) round out Atlanta’s bottom five defenders.
Alford was filling in admirably while A.J. Terrell was out earlier in the season. However, on Sunday, he gave up 88 yards (the most of any of Atlanta’s defenders), receiving a 30.1 coverage grade, the third lowest of all defenders in the game. Drake Maye had a 104.2 passer rating when throwing in Alford’s direction.
Atlanta’s linebacker problem continues with the absence of Divine Deablo. Harrison struggled to back tackle and cover the Patriots' weapons. He had a 36.3 tackle grade, gave up three receptions on five targets and had a 31.3 coverage grade.
Orhorhoro’s 48.3 run defense grade was the lowest on the team. However, the young defender also recorded two quarterback hurries and two total tackles. Bertrand, who struggled mightily in coverage last week, was picked on again this week, however, not to the same extent. He was targeted four times, giving up three receptions for 40 yards. He received a 40.0 coverage grade.
Rookie Pearce had three quarterback pressures and one tackle. He was in on the pressure with draft mate Jalon Walker on the play. Walker forced the strip sack, and Pearce was the one who recovered the ball and nearly took it in for the score.
Other notable scores include: linebacker Kaden Elliss (56.7), quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (58.8), left guard Matthew Bergeron (59.9), left tackle Jake Matthews (60.0) and cornerback A.J. Terrell (65.0).