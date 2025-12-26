Falcons Get Injury Boost on Defense, but Two More Limited in Practice

The Atlanta Falcons get a favorable update on the injury front. According to Falcons beat writer Terrin Waack, defensive lineman Sam Roberts to return from the injured reserve.

The Falcons have designated defensive lineman Sam Roberts to return from injured reserve. — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) December 26, 2025

Roberts would be placed on IR after picking up a lower-body injury during the Falcons’ Week 10 loss to the Colts in Germany. The veteran defender played just four defensive snaps, picking up an assisted tackle, before leaving the game.

The 27-year-old defender has seen action in five games this season, starting one of them. He saw action for the first time in the Monday Night Football win over the Buffalo Bills during Week 6. He played saw action every week after, with his start coming against the Dolphins in Week 8, until getting hurt in Week 10.

In the time gotten on the field, Roberts has tallied 18 total tackles, a sack and two quarterback hits.

Meanwhile, the Falcons had some unideal updates to the injury reports as well. Tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro have both been added to the injury report and had limited participation in practice. Both were added due to knee ailments. Tight end Teagan Quitoriano (hamstring) had full participation.

Pitts in the middle of the comeback season, posting 854 receiving yards and five touchdowns through 15 games this season. His total receiving yards are the most he's had since his 1,000-yard season his rookie year. His touchdowns and 80 receptions are both career highs in a season.

Orhorhoro has seen action in 15 games this season, starting seven of them. He has 22 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and he's broken up a pass. The second-year defender has been getting snaps as a starter for the first time this season. All seven starts have come in his last 10 games.

They joined Drake London as limited participants Friday. James Pearce Jr., who has a neck injury, was also limited.

Full Participation

TE Teagan Quitoriano (hamstring)

Limited Participation

WR Drake London (knee)

TE Kyle Pitts Sr. (knee)

CB Clark Phillips III (triceps / illness)

EDGE James Pearce Jr. (neck)

DL Ruke Orhorhoro (knee)

DL Sam Roberts (knee / ankle)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Mike Hughes (ankle)

