Post-NFL Free Agency Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft Goes Local

The Atlanta Falcons are less than a month away from the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, and their free agency moves have provided plenty of context for their likely plans. New general manager Ian Cunningham has been on the record that 'best player available' will be his strategy, and the Falcons will have plenty of players at their disposal.

They will still be a bit shorthanded with picks, sitting with just five selections overall - 2-48, 3-79, 4-22 (via Philadelphia Eagles), 6-215 (via Philadelphia Eagles), and 7-231. Those selections look a bit different after the Falcons traded for safety Sydney Brown, and it would not be all that surprising to see them look to make some more moves between now and their selections in April.

Now that we have cleared the meat of free agency, the blueprint for this draft class is starting to take shape. With this in mind, Falcons OnSI took a swing at a seven-round mock draft for this franchise.

Post-NFL Free Agency Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft

2-48: Georgia Defensive Lineman Christen Miller

Christen Miller would be an outstanding addition to the defensive line | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

The Falcons have some needs on the defensive interior, and Christen Miller would be an instant upgrade to this rotation. He would slot in and be a difference-maker alongside Brandon Dorlus and Ruke Orhorhoro. If he is on the board at 48, the Falcons would be wise to sprint to the podium and lock him down.

3-79: Florida Cornerback Devin Moore

Devin Moore is a strong outside cornerback for the Falcons | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Falcons are reportedly digging into defensive backs ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, and Moore was one of those players. The defensive back could be a good option for them in the third round. He features outstanding height (6-foot-3) and length, but injuries have held him back. He has just 17 games played over four seasons, but he appeared in the most games of his career last season. Moore offers some great length and upside that can develop behind Mike Hughes next season before he takes over in 2027.

4-22: USC Wide Receiver Ja'Kobi Lane

Wide Receiver Ja'Kobi Lane Could Be a Strong Mid-Round Target | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Falcons address their wide receiver deficiency in the fourth round with some pretty value. Ja'Kobi Lane would give Atlanta another long receiver with a good catch radius. He is a good contested-catch receiver who could be an outstanding depth receiver early with the potential to develop into a solid starter.

6-215: Georgia Tight End Oscar Delp

Oscar Delp would be a steal in the sixth round | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

7-231: Georgia Guard Micah Morris

Falcons can fills some offensive line depth with Micah Morris | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Falcons have sniffing around offensive linemen this cycle, and Morris would be an outstanding depth player for them. He took 907 pass block snaps over the past three seasons and allowed just 11 pressures (zero sacks). That production, plus some outstanding strength and athleticism, make him a good development candidate for Atlanta.

Post-NFL Mock Draft for the Falcons | PFF

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!