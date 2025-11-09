Raheem Morris Comments On Zac Robinson Amid Continued Offensive Inconsistency
BERLIN, DE – The Atlanta Falcons’ struggles on offense are once again coming under fire after a fourth consecutive loss in Week 10. This unit has failed to put together complete efforts throughout the season, with the latest coming in Berlin during an overtime loss to the Colts.
Despite their continued struggles, head coach Raheem Morris expressed his confidence in the group finding their rhythm at some point this season.
“I do have confidence in him,” he said. “He was able to go out there and get enough points. We should've had enough to be able to go out there and win that football game. We did not. We have a couple of different phases that we want to get better [at].”
Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson’s unit scored 25 points and was a perfect three-for-three in red zone touchdowns, but they struggled to keep possession in this game. They held onto the football for just 26:09, a far cry from the Colts’ 40:20 of possession.
All because the Falcons could not pick up a single third-down conversion in this game. They failed on all eight of their opportunities, marking a continuation of their struggles in this regard. Looking back through the last three weeks, Atlanta has just three conversions.
“You gotta get better [on third downs],” Morris said. “Something that was a strength for us has become a weakness over the last two weeks. You gotta find a way to convert third downs. You gotta get them shorter. You gotta get them more manageable. We gotta get them.”
Sunday was just the second time in franchise history that the Falcons failed to convert a third down.
They struggled with staying ahead of the chains in this game, and they were routinely in third-and-long situations against the Colts. They averaged eight yards to the first down marker, making things significantly more difficult for themselves.
Strangely, things were working for them on the ground well enough to avoid this situation. They ran 29 times for 140 yards against the Colts. Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier were an effective one-two punch, but it felt like they abandoned the run at certain points in the game.
The struggles of the aerial attack didn’t help matters.
Michael Penix Jr. completed just 42.8% of his attempts for 177 yards. Drake London was tremendous, despite being shaded by one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, but the other wideouts were not. They dropped several passes in this game.
Those woes led to many of their issues, and a pair of Penix dropbacks preceded all six of the Falcons’ punts on Sunday.
“Offense, you want to get third down better, but we did have a chance to move the football and get a bunch of first downs,” Morris said. “We did a nice job in the red zone. We gotta do a better job on some of those situations on third down. If we can do that, we'd be a pretty good offense.”
Atlanta’s offense has become a puzzle of promising pieces that never seem to fit. If it’s not one thing, it seems like it’s something else. Sunday was just the latest example, and they are quickly running out of time to make those pieces matter.