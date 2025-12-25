Falcons Get Encouraging Update on Michael Penix Jr.

FLOWERY BRANCH – Week 17 marks six weeks since Michael Penix Jr. injured his knee against the Carolina Panthers, and Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris was able to provide an update on his quarterback’s status.

“Back with us. Rehabbing. In the building. Great spirits. Starting his offseason planning,” Morris said. “All of us, really, for him right now, at the end of the season, you do a 360 on each player, and he's been able to start his 360.”

The ‘360’ refers to the end-of-year meetings that every player is set to undergo, and set the offseason plan. For most players, that would include everything from nutrition to performance. For Penix, it is more about his medical-related processes and rehab.

After that is a place where the team feels comfortable, they can move on to other items that pertain to his on-field play.

“His whole process has started as far as what he's going to do is kind of laid out for next season, this offseason, moving into it,” Morris continued. “It's really cool. Being able to get him back around the building has been great. Seeing him laying on the table with his guys, all those things.”

Penix had a successful surgery for the torn ACL in his left knee about a month ago, after Week 12 and during the week of November 24th. This is the third season-ending knee surgery for the quarterback, who will be 26 by the time next season kicks off.

He will likely be out for at least nine months, putting him on track to return at some point in July or August of 2026, and likely cutting into the Falcons’ training camp. If Penix were unable to go in Week 1, Morris said earlier this season that “ all options are on the table ” when it comes to their plan at the quarterback position next season.

Morris was unable to provide more information on the expected timeline for Penix, but that they have internal expectations for him over the next few months and that he is “on schedule.” The Falcons’ head coach was able to confirm that his quarterback is in good spirits despite the season-ending injury.

“He has been awesome,” he explained. “You’ve got to go through the realization of going through the issues of the surgery and actually missing the rest of the season. That's always tough. But actually getting a chance to get out there and get the surgery done and be able to come back, he's been about as good of spirits as you could be.

“He's popped up to the office and been able to sit down a little bit and go through his daily stuff that he does here, as far as his rehab and recovery and things of that nature. But he's been in great spirits from what we know.”

Penix ended his second NFL season having completed 60.1% of his passes for 1,982 yards and nine touchdowns to three interceptions over nine games. The former No. 8 overall pick was just 3-6 as the team’s starter.

Now, as uncertainty swirls at Flowery Branch, Penix will look to attack his second offseason program in Atlanta and return stronger for his third year in the league.