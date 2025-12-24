Recently Cut Atlanta Falcon Fails Physical with Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders officially waived former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver and return specialist Jamal Agnew after he failed a physical on Tuesday. Agnew was picked up off waivers on Monday after the Falcons waived him over the weekend.

The former Pro Bowl and All-Pro special teams contributor had a few prolonged issues while he was with the Falcons.

“We went to the young kid, DT [Deven Thompkins], a couple of weeks ago,” Morris explained. “Really wanted him [Agnew] to give us a lift that we needed on our special teams, but we didn’t get that provided to us. So, he [Agnew] really became a secondary thought when it came to our return game, and we moved on to our younger guys.”

Agnew served as the team’s primary kick and punt returner this season, leading the team in both attempts and total yardage. His average of 24.7 yards per return on kickoffs was just 23rd among players with more than 20 attempts, while his punt return average was a similarly lackluster 7.1 yards per attempt.

Agnew also had three fumbles, including one that likely cost them a game against the New York Jets.

As a unit, the Falcons had the league’s worst kick-return average – a measly 22.8 yards per attempt – and the 28th worst punt return average – 6.8 yards per attempt.

Agnew, who missed almost all of training camp with an injury, was brought in to be an impact player for the Falcons on special teams, but soon became more of a liability. He was a healthy scratch in consecutive weeks before he was waived.

Morris said the team was interested in picking Agnew back on their practice squad, but they were unable to get him back.

Thompkins, who has since taken over for Agnew in return duties, has returned eight kicks for 200 yards (25 yards per return), with a long of 47 yards, and three punts for 28 yards (3.5 yards per return).

The Falcons are slated to take on Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.