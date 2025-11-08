The Rise of Atlanta Falcons Smalltown WR Drake London
The Atlanta Falcons face off against the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday, in an international game set to kick off from Berlin, Germany, at 9:30 a.m. EST. Falcons wide receiver Drake London hails from the small town of Moorepark, Calif., making it all the more surreal for him to travel to major cities around the world, especially those on the international stage.
When asked about the experience, London reflected on how far he’s come since his childhood dreams of making it to the NFL.
“I mean, I can remember my little eight-year-old self, seven-year-old self just thinking about what it would be like playing in the league,” The receiver said on Friday. “And my dad always told me that, you know, the football could take you a lot of places… and I ain’t know it meant Germany or London or something like that, but it has and it’s crazy.”
When asked if he knew from that young an age that he wanted to play professional sports, London did not hesitate.
“Yeah, for sure. Yeah. I mean, dreams and aspirations of just playing in the NFL or the NBA in general, and I made it to the NFL,” he said.
London certainly has made it, and he’s now set to play the second international game of his young career. London and the Falcons played, ironically, in a London game in Week 4 of the 2023 season as they faced off against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Falcons lost 23-7, but London did haul in Atlanta’s sole touchdown of the game, finishing the game with three catches for 28 yards and a score.
As exciting as another overseas trip may be, just the second of London’s life, the receiver made it clear that his main focus isn’t on the travel experience; it’s on getting the win.
“Just go out there, get the first win,” London said when asked about his mindset. “So we can get the domino effect and just keep on stacking wins.”
Sitting at 3-5, the Falcons are watching a once-promising season slip away, one that began with playoff aspirations and high expectations. Now they’ll look to turn things around, while fans watch on an international stage. Facing a red-hot Colts team that has won four of its last five and only lost two games all season, Atlanta knows its margin for error is thin.
For Drake London, though, the focus remains simple: get that first dub. The Falcons and Colts kick off Sunday morning from Berlin, where London will look to make another international memory, one that hopefully ends with a win.