Falcons' Rookies Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr. Breathing Life Into Pass Rush
Heading into this season, the Atlanta Falcons made it a priority to address their biggest weakness: the pass rush. Last year, Atlanta finished with the second-fewest sacks in the NFL and graded out as the league’s third-worst pass-rushing team.
The first step came through free agency when they signed Leonard Floyd to replace Lorenzo Carter. Then the big moves came in the NFL Draft, when they took Georgia standout Jalon Walker at No. 15 and then traded up to grab Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr. at No. 26.
Coupled with an attack-minded defensive coordinator in Jeff Ulbrich, and it's been a night-and-day turnaround. The Falcons have 34 sacks through 10 games and are second in the NFL. Quite a change for a team that is last in sacks in virtually every time frame chosen, five years, 10, 20, etc...
Walker and Pearce came in with real pressure on their shoulders, especially as rookies being asked to revive one of the league’s worst units.
“I was trying to find my ground, and how I can help this team, especially," Pearce said this week. "Like I always say, they put a lot into getting me here. So, I always wanted to see where I was going to fit in. And how I was going to be able to expand my role as quickly as possible. Just trying to get acclimated with the team. Once I did that, I knew the relationships I built would improve my comfort level around the building.”
Up to this point in the season, the Tennessee product has generated 23 pressures while totaling three sacks and a forced fumble.
During that stretch, he has formed a strong bond with Walker, explaining that the two place competitive pressure on each other to help push themselves.
“Work, practice, game time. I look over and see 11 over there and I get off the ball faster. I just play harder,” Pearce Jr. said. “That guy keeps me going, so I appreciate that.”
The friendly competition has paid off, with both players earning their first career sack against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2.
Walker mentioned that while getting his first sack was a significant career milestone, it’s only made him crave more production
“When I got the sack, it was a sigh of relief. But it was a realization that I've got to keep going. There's a lot more left out there,” Walker said. “With a lot more season left, I can't wait to fulfill that dream of mine.”
Walker leads NFL rookies with four sacks, despite playing just eight of the Falcons' 10 games.
Now in the second half of the season, Walker said the defense is focused on bringing all of their pieces together to produce at a consistently high level.
“Just to keep our explosive mindset, being aggressive in every part of the game,” Walker said.
“Honing in our details, honing in those keys of being one and 0 each week. Of course, stopping the run first, then have an opportunity to rush the passer. Then rushing the passer creates havoc on the back end for the secondary.”
The Falcons will face the Tyler Shough and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday 4:25 p.m. EST on FOX. The rookie will be making his fifth start. Despite his inexperience, he's been tough to bring down, having only been sacked five times in his first four starts.
Walker and Pearce will hope to help him off the turf several times on Sunday as they continue to build a long-dormant Falcons' pass rush.