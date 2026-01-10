Seahawks' OC Headlines List of First Interviews for the Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have made their first official move of the 2026 offseason on Saturday, with their decision to hire former quarterback Matt Ryan to become their new ‘president of football.’

With this decision in hand, the next major item is for the franchise to find its next head coach, and Ryan is already hard at work looking for that individual. He was hired on Saturday morning, and he had already interviewed a pair of candidates by early afternoon.

According to an announcement from the team, the Falcons completed interviews with both Anthony Weaver, defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins, and Klint Kubiak, offensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks. Alongside owner Arthur Blank, Ryan will have the final say on this decision.

Kubiak, who is in his first season with the Seahawks, has enjoyed an exceptional season. His offense finished No. 3 in points per game and No. 8 in total yards. Sam Darnold had another fantastic season, completing 67.7 percent of his passes for 4,048 yards with 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions as the Seahawks finished atop the NFC at 14-3.

The 38-year-old playcaller has been one of the hottest names in the buildup to the 2026 offseason, and for good reason. Kubiak could be a fantastic option for the franchise to get the most out of Michael Penix Jr. next season, and is rightfully the first call from Falcons brass.

Weaver, on the other hand, would be the second-straight coach for the organization who would be defensive-minded. He is considered to be an up-and-coming coach who turned a solid playing career into a coaching career, climbing the NFL ranks to become a defensive coordinator. The 2025 season marks Weaver's 21st in the NFL, his 14th as a coach after seven as a player.

Miami finished No. 22 in yards allowed and No. 24 in points allowed after finishing fourth in total defense last season, which was the best mark in franchise history since 2010.

