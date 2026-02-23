NFL Insider Thinks Atlanta Falcons Looking for Michael Penix Replacement

The Atlanta Falcons will enter the 2026 offseason with some questions at quarterback, and addressing the position is a critical priority for them . Michael Penix Jr. is returning from an ACL injury, and he is set to be the only rostered player once the Falcons release Kirk Cousins in March. No matter what they feel about Penix as the starter, the new regime will need to add a veteran (at the very least).

Jason La Canfora, formerly of 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore, the Washington Post, NFL Network, and CBS Sports, polled some front offices around the NFL and learned that the Falcons may have a more keen interest in upgrading the position than simply finding a stopgap option.

“The expectation among those with a portal into the team’s thinking is that the Falcons won’t just be pursuing someone to man the position while Penix recovers, but to attempt to find a superior option to him if possible and prepare for a scenario in which he is not their top choice in 2026,” Canfora wrote.

His source said the Falcons were not simply interested in a “warm body, veteran-minimum type guy,” but someone who could provide Penix with some serious competition. Canfora’s source said the new regime has concerns about Penix taking the next step in his development, saying, “It’s been a lot worse there than people really know.”

One general manager, who Canfora says will be in the market for a new quarterback, said this about the Falcons’ offseason priorities.

“Atlanta is looking for a starting quarterback, I know that much. We are definitely looking at them as competition. I think they’re going to be in on everything. It’s not good there with Penix,” the unnamed general manager allegedly said.

This report would go directly against what the regime has said on the record over the last month.

During Super Bowl week, the new president of football, Matt Ryan, discussed how the team is working to put coaches in place around Penix to help him succeed, while also confirming his belief in the young quarterback . Additionally, head coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees have both raved about the physical tools that Penix brings to the table.

Penix was 3-6 in his first year as a starter, completing 60.1% of his passes for 220.2 yards per game, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions, but he also showed some of the potential that the previous regime saw during the draft cycle. The injury concerns are real, but so is the arm talent that got him here.

But with a new regime in place, it is fair to conclude that there may not be the same loyalty to Penix as there was with the previous one.

There is no public timeline for his return to the field, but the Falcons will be actively searching for a backup quarterback. How much faith they have in Penix remains to be seen, but how much investment they put into this process may provide some clues into where their heads are at this point.